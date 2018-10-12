Bellator 207: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Bellator 207 will be held on October 13th at the Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Matt Mitrione in the main event.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov and Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning

Below you will find the current match card for Bellator 207, 2018 along with where to watch Bellator 207, and other details about live stream information:

Bellator 207 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York

Day and Date: Friday, October 12th 2018.

Start Time: 9.PM ET

Where to watch Bellator 207 2018:

The Bellator fight card will be streamed live on DAZN Starting at 7pm, and the main card will air on Paramount Network.

How and Where to watch Bellator 207 live In India

Channel: Dsports will be telecasting Bellator from January 2018.

Card for Bellator 207 event:

Main Card

Heavyweight

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader

Heavyweight

Roy Nelson vs Sergei Kharitonov

Welterweight

Lorenz Larkin vs. Ion Pascu

Lightweight

Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning

Lightweight

Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo

Preliminary card (Paramount Network.com)

Women's Flyweight

Kristi Lopez vs Sarah Click

Middleweight

Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres

Women's Flyweight

Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou

Lightweight

Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz

Lightweight

TBA vs. Peter Barrett

Middleweight

Tim Caron vs Reginaldo Felix

Women's Featherweight

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding

Welterweight

Kastriot Xhema vs. Pat Casey

Bantamweight

Michael Kimbel vs. Alex Potts

Welterweight

Sean Lally vs. Kemran Lachinov