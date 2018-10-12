Bellator 207: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch
Bellator 207 will be held on October 13th at the Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York.
Light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Matt Mitrione in the main event.
Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Roy Nelson vs. Sergei Kharitonov and Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning
Below you will find the current match card for Bellator 207, 2018 along with where to watch Bellator 207, and other details about live stream information:
Bellator 207 Location, Date and Start Time:
Location: Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York
Day and Date: Friday, October 12th 2018.
Start Time: 9.PM ET
Where to watch Bellator 207 2018:
The Bellator fight card will be streamed live on DAZN Starting at 7pm, and the main card will air on Paramount Network.
How and Where to watch Bellator 207 live In India
Channel: Dsports will be telecasting Bellator from January 2018.
Card for Bellator 207 event:
Main Card
Heavyweight
Heavyweight
Roy Nelson vs Sergei Kharitonov
Welterweight
Lightweight
Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Corey Browning
Lightweight
Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nallo
Preliminary card (Paramount Network.com)
Women's Flyweight
Kristi Lopez vs Sarah Click
Middleweight
Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres
Women's Flyweight
Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou
Lightweight
Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz
Lightweight
TBA vs. Peter Barrett
Middleweight
Women's Featherweight
Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding
Welterweight
Bantamweight
Welterweight
Sean Lally vs. Kemran Lachinov