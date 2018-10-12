Bellator 207 Preview: Mitrione vs. Bader Preview Full Card

Coming off the back of the UFC 229 pay-per-view, Bellator MMA has a lot to live up to. With two back-to-back events this weekend, Bellator 207 and Bellator 208 are sure to light up the screens of Mixed Martial Arts fans as they tune in to see MMA content outside the UFC.

Bellator 207 is set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Uncasville in Connecticut.

The main event of the night pits Ryan Bader against the likes of Matt Mitrione in one of the semi-final fights of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. The Light Heavyweight bout has attracted a lot of attention, especially after the difference in the way that the quarter-finals played out for both the fighters.

On the other side of things, the co-main event of the night is another fight which is quite worth seeing!

Roy Nelson and Sergei Kharitonov are set to meet in the co-main event of what is now looking to be a great start to the double-event weekend for Bellator!

Here is the card for the whole night:

Undercard:

Sean Lally vs. Kemran Lachinov Mike Kimbel vs. Alex Potts' Kastroit Xhema vs. Pat Casey Sinead Kavanagh vs. Janay Harding Nicholas Giulietti vs. Alex Ortiz Tim Caron vs. Vinicius de Jesus Lisa Blaine vs. Alexandra Ballou Andre Fialho vs. Javier Torres Kristi Lopez vs. Sarah Click

While the Undercard is amazing in and of itself, the Main Card is no less. Let's take a look at the fights that are waiting for us in the main card of the night!

#5. Carrington Banks vs. Mandel Nello:

Carrington Banks will look to make an impact!

While Carrington Banks is coming off a loss in his last fight, breaking his unbeaten run since starting his professional Mixed Martial Arts career. Having ended only two of his seven wins in anything other than a decision, Banks will be looking to grind out for the long haul when he meets Nello unless an opportunity presents itself.

On the other side of things, Nello is coming into this bout with wins in all six of his previous bouts. What's more, not a single one of his fights have gone to a decision. With four wins via submission and two wins via Knockout, Nello will be looking to finish his seventh fight early as well.

