Bellator 208 Main Card Predictions

Bellator 208 - Set to be an explosive show

Main Card

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs Chael Sonnen

Lightweight: Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad

Middleweight: Alexander Shlemenkovs vs Anatoly Tokov

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo vs Timothy Johnson

Featherweight: Henry Corrales vs Andy Main

Bellator FC 208 is set to be an explosive event, headlined by MMA legends Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen as they continue their quest to become Heavyweight Champion.

Underneath there are four more exciting bouts in store with big-name performers such as Benson Henderson and Cheick Kongo in action.

The following slideshow previews all upcoming main card fights set to take place at the big show and makes predictions for the outcomes of each fight.

Featherweight: Henry Corrales vs Andy Main

Henry Corrales - One to watch

The opening main card bout pits relatively unknown fighters, Henry Corrales against Andy Main.

However, despite the low profile, Corrales is an exciting performer, who has won his past three fights. Strong on the ground and standing, Main is simply a stepping stone for him.

There is only one winner in this contest.

Prediction: Henry Corrales via Decision

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo vs Timothy Johnson

Kongo - On a six-match winning streak

Veteran Cheick Kongo is on a six-fight winning streak in Bellator, the promotion he has called his home since 2013 after his acrimonious exit from UFC.

Kongo competed for the MMA powerhouse for seven years from 2006 to 2013 and was one of the promotion's major stars prior to his exit, having earned memorable victories over the likes of Mirko Cro Cop and Matt Mitrione.

Despite being a professional since way back in 2001, Kongo has demonstrated age is no factor as far as he is concerned as he continues to blast away the competition with his considerable Knockout power.

Timothy Johnson is making his debut for Bellator after an average run in UFC. Kongo should have little issue taking Johnson down and pounding him at will.

Prediction: Cheick Kongo via Knockout

