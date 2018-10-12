Bellator 208: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch
Bellator 208 will be held on October 13th at the Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York.
In the main event, Chael Sonnen takes on the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in a semifinal of the Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.
Other major matches that will be taking pace at the event include Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad and Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Takov.
Below you will find the current match card for Bellator 208, 2018 along with where to watch Bellator 208, and other details about live stream information:
Bellator 208 Location, Date and Start Time:
Location: Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York
Day and Date: Saturday, October 13th 2018.
Start Time: 9.PM ET
Where to watch Bellator 208 2018:
The Bellator fight card will be streamed live on DAZN Starting at 7pm, and the main card will air on Paramount Network.
How and Where to watch Bellator 208 live In India
Channel: Dsports will be telecasting Bellator from January 2018.
Here is the card for the event:
Weight class
Main Card
Heavyweight
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen
Lightweight
Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad
Middleweight
Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov
Heavyweight
Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson
Featherweight
Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main
Preliminary card (Paramount Network.com)
Welterweight
Robson Gracie Jr. vs Peter Nascimento
Bantamweight
Tommy Espinosa vs. Suhrob Aidarbekov
Featherweight
Frank Buenafuente vs. James Gonzalez
Middleweight
Jeremy Puglia vs. Eric Olsen
Welterweight
Mike DiOrio vs. Andrews Rodriguez
Bantamweight
Zarrukh Adashev vs Christian Medina
Lightweight
Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukia
Lightweight
Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore