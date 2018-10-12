Bellator 208: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Bellator 208 will be held on October 13th at the Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York.

In the main event, Chael Sonnen takes on the legendary Fedor Emelianenko in a semifinal of the Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament.

Other major matches that will be taking pace at the event include Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad and Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Takov.

Below you will find the current match card for Bellator 208, 2018 along with where to watch Bellator 208, and other details about live stream information:

Bellator 208 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Nassaw Colliseum in Uniondale, New York

Day and Date: Saturday, October 13th 2018.

Start Time: 9.PM ET

Where to watch Bellator 208 2018:

The Bellator fight card will be streamed live on DAZN Starting at 7pm, and the main card will air on Paramount Network.

How and Where to watch Bellator 208 live In India

Channel: Dsports will be telecasting Bellator from January 2018.

Here is the card for the event:

Weight class

Main Card

Heavyweight

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Chael Sonnen

Lightweight

Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad

Middleweight

Alexander Shlemenko vs. Anatoly Tokov

Heavyweight

Cheick Kongo vs. Timothy Johnson

Featherweight

Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main

Preliminary card (Paramount Network.com)

Welterweight

Robson Gracie Jr. vs Peter Nascimento

Bantamweight

Tommy Espinosa vs. Suhrob Aidarbekov

Featherweight

Frank Buenafuente vs. James Gonzalez

Middleweight

Jeremy Puglia vs. Eric Olsen

Welterweight

Mike DiOrio vs. Andrews Rodriguez

Bantamweight

Zarrukh Adashev vs Christian Medina

Lightweight

Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukia

Lightweight

Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fiore