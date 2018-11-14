Bellator 209: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Bellator 209

Bellator 209 will be held on November 15th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will take on Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Haim Golzali vs Ryan Couture and Phil Davis vs Vadim Nemkov.

Below you will find the current match card for Bellator 209, 2018 along with where to watch Bellator 209, and other details about live stream information:

Bellator 209 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel

Day and Date: Thursday, November 15th 2018.

Start Time: 9.PM ET (main card)

Where to watch Bellator 209 2018:

The main card will air on Paramount Network on 16th November.

How and Where to watch Bellator 209 live In India

Channel: Dsports will be telecasting Bellator from January 2018.

Card for Bellator 209 event:

Bellator 209 Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (27-4) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (17-3)

170 lbs.: Haim Gozali (8-5) vs. Ryan Couture (11-6)

205 lbs: Phil Davis (19-4, 1 NC) vs. Vadim Nemkov (9-2)

145 lbs.: Olga Rubin (4-0) vs. Cindy Dandois (12-3)

265 lbs.: Adam Keresh (1-0) vs. Kirill Sidelnikov (11-5)

Bellator 209 Undercard:

170 lbs.: Khonry Gracie (0-1) vs. Avi Baron (0-1)

155 lbs.: Aviv Gozali (0-0) vs. Anton Lazebnov (0-0)

155 lbs.: Ido Halfon (0-0) vs. Itay Tratner (1-0)

205 lbs.: Nisim Rozalis (0-0) vs. Nika Ben Tuashy (0-0)

145 lbs.: Roy Peretz vs. Itsik Rubinov (0-0)

170 lbs.: Shimon Smotritsky (4-0) vs. Matan Levi (3-1)

170 lbs.: Fadi Haiyadre (0-0) vs. Christos Nicolaou (1-1)

205 lbs.: Ram Banano (0-1) vs. Natan Borovytskyi (0-0)

145 lbs.: Honor Kelesh (3-0) vs. Andrei Barbarosa (5-6)

115 lbs.: Yulia Sachkov (0-1) vs. Viktoria Makarova (0-0)

145 lbs.: Kirill Medvedovsky (11-6) vs. Denis Palancica (6-0)

135 lbs.: Ejargew Tariku (4-1) vs. Sidemar Honorio (12-6)

170 lbs.: Jackie Gosh (7-1) vs. Jamil Ibragimov (1-0)