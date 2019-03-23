Bellator 218 Results: Incredible comeback victory, veteran returns to heavyweight after 10 years

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 74 // 23 Mar 2019, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sanchez put on a noteworthy performance in the main event.

Bellator 218 emanated from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma which was headlined by a Featherweight bout between Emmanuel Sanchez and Georgi Karakhanyan. This was the second meeting between the two fighters as their first outing saw Sanchez pick up a majority decision victory over the Armenian-American Karakhanyan at Bellator 170.

The co-main event of the evening was a heavyweight showdown between Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell, who returned to the 205 lbs division after 10 ten years.

It was stacked card from top to bottom with six undercard fights accompanying the four major fights that were featured on the main card. There were finishes, hard-fought decisions and some a good-old comeback victory on an entertaining night of fights.

So without any further delay, let's jump right into the results:

Bellator 218 Prelims Results

* Johnny Eblen def. Chauncey Foxworth via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Deborah Kouzmin def. Ky Bennett via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Victoria Leonardo def. Malin Hermansson via Submission (Armbar) (4:49, Round 1)

* Vladimir Tokov def. Ryan Walker via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement

* John Macapa def. Kevin Croom via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

* Jordan Newman def. Joseph Holmes via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

There were three more fights that were listed but weren't aired on DAZN card, which would be available after the main card. Those fights are:

* Nation Gibrick vs. Nicholas Page

* Aaron Vickers vs. Isaiah Gutierrez

* Craig Fairly vs. Luis Erives

#4. Norbert Novenyi (3-0) vs. William Lavine (1-1) (Middleweight)

Novenyi as just too good for Lavine.

A Middleweight contest between two MMA rookies kicked off the main card as Hungarian prospect Norbert Novenyi Jr. took on William 'The Thrill' Lavine.

It was a dominating performance by Novenyi, who began the fight on the offensive with a quick takedown. There were many moments in the first round where Lavine was threatened to be finished, but the American somehow managed to survive the Hungarian's onslaught.

Novenyi was constantly looking for a submission finish as he attempted a standing Guillotine, a heel hook, a Von Flue Choke while also getting Lavine's back a couple of times during the first round.

Novenyi's corner urged him to finish off the fight and that is exactly what he did in the following round as he came out dancing around his opponent. He connected with a spinning elbow and got the takedown after a minute into the second round. Novenyi assumed full mount position and quickly transitioned to side control for the Head and Arm Triangle Choke. He successfully locked in the choke and forced a tap out of Lavine.

Result: Norbert Novenyi def. William Levin via Submission (Head and Arm Triangle Choke) (4:05, Round 2)

The impressive display proves Novenyi is no pushover and can be one of the brightest prospects of the 185 lbs division of Bellator.

🥊 FIM DE LUTA!!



Vitória de Norbert Novenyi sobre Will Lavine por finalização.#Bellator #FOXFightClub pic.twitter.com/ik3KYAaiVa — Central FOX Brasil (@CentralFoxBR) March 23, 2019

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement