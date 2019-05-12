×
Bellator 221 Results: New Double Champion crowned, former WWE star comes out victorious

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
152   //    12 May 2019, 13:50 IST

Another exciting champion vs champion fight!
Another exciting champion vs champion fight!

Tonight's Bellator 221 event in Rosemont, Illinois, lined up an exciting fight card featuring a Lightweight Title fight between Michael Chandler and Patricio Friere at the Allstate Arena.

Elsewhere on the card, the likes of Michael Venom Page, Douglas Lima, and even former WWE World Champion, Jake Hager, who competed in the second Professional MMA fight of his career.

The main event featured the reigning Lightweight Champion of Bellator, Michael Chandler, who walked into the contest following a win over Brent Primus in Hawaii. Whereas, Freire was looking forward to making history by becoming Bellator's second double champion.

Bellator 221 Undercard Results:

Rob Finical def. Bryan Bautista via submission (heel-hook) at 1:42 of round 1

Amartuvshin Khuukhenkhuu def. Adam Ward via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Christian Rodriguez def. Jose Leon via submission (armbar) at 4:39 of round 1

Robert Morrow def. James Bochnovic via KO (punches) at 1:18 of round 1

Chris Gonzalez def. Charlie Radtke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cris Lencioni def. Adil Benjilany via submission (triangle choke) at 4:55 of round 1

*Dave Latoria vs. Jason Belyew ends in a no-contest (unintentional low blow)

Jesse Bazzi def. Joey Diehl via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Streacker def. Scott Writz via KO (punch) at 3:33 of round 2

Bellator 221 Main Card Results:


Tywan Claxton vs. James Bennett

Claxton starts off the fight in a strong fashion, as he dominates the contest early on with high kicks and some strong right hand shots. The round comes to a close with Claxton clearly the dominater, as he resumes the damage on Bennett in the second round as well. With Claxton carrying so much momentum into the final round, it was almost next to impossible to stop him at this point by Bennett.

Claxton continues the fight in brutal fashion and eventually takes out Bennett in the final round at the 2:10 mark.

Results: Tywan Claxton defeated James Bennett via Technical Knockout

