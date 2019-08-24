Bellator 225 News: President Scott Coker reveals winner of Matt Mitrione vs Sergei Kharitonov might get an incredible opportunity

Bellator President Scott Coker

Bellator 225 has arrived and the headlining fight is critical to the future of the Heavyweight division in Bellator.

The headlining fight is going to see a rematch between Sergei Kharitonov and Matt Mitrione. The last time that the two fought each other, no conclusion was reached due to a No Contest decision to stop the fight. This time, however, Bellator President Scott Coker has revealed that the fight is not only important, but it also has title implications.

What happened the last time Matt Mitrione fought Sergei Kharitonov?

The last time that Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov fought each other, the fight had a disappointing end. The two had gone head-to-head at Bellator 215.

It had been a fight that everyone was waiting for, but when the time came, it lasted on 15 seconds -- not because of a Knockout or Submission, which would have only added to the greatness of the fight. Instead, it was due to the fact that in the first 15 seconds, Matt Mitrione accidentally hit Sergei Kharitonov with a low blow.

Kharitonov was unable to continue and the fight had to be canceled.

What does the winner of Bellator 225: Matt Mitrione vs Sergei Kharitonov get?

The two are set to headline another card, but this time there is even more on the line according to Bellator President Scott Coker.

Talking to MMA Junkie, he revealed that once he saw the performance of both fighters, he would take a decision on whether to hand the winner of the bout a title fight.

“That’s not a bad argument, my only thing is: I’m going to wait and see the performance. Then we’ll decide from there because the last fight ended in 15 seconds with a disqualification so let me just take it all in and see how the fight goes. We’ll go back to the Bay Area in L.A. and we’ll dissect what happened and then we’ll make some decisions from there.”

Given that there is now the possibility of a title shot on the line, the fight is more important than ever before.

