Bellator 225: Veteran fighter handed first submission loss after 26 fights

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 67 // 25 Aug 2019, 08:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Rickles had no answer for Yaroslav Amosov's ground game.

David Rickles suffers first submission loss

David Rickles may be known for his theatrics and flashy walkouts but the man backs it up with his performances inside the cage. However, it just wasn't his night at Bellator 225.

Rickles, who has the most fights in Bellator history, took on undefeated Ukrainian prospect Yaroslav Amosov. The 25-year-old Amosov put on a display of his dominant wrestling and submission skills to hand 'The Caveman' his first submission loss by finishing off the Bellator veteran in the second round with the D'arce choke.

David Rickles vs. Yaroslav Amosov - As it happened

The Bellator 225 showdown was Rickles' 21st fight inside the Bellator cage while Amosov was competing for the third time as part of the promotion.

Rickles was his usual self as he came out and paid tribute to Japenese Mixed Martial Artist Genki Sudo in his walkout.

David Rickels with the Genki Sudo tribute! Well done, sir. 👏 #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/x9bVUaj9RR — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) August 25, 2019

The fight began and Rickles looked the more unpredictable of the two with his stance-shifts and feints. However, Amosov came in with a gameplan and that was to take Rickles down and dictate the pace on the ground. That is exactly what happened as Amosov scored the takedown and pinned Rickles down to the mat with some elite head and shoulder control.

He landed shots from the top and maintained his authority while changing positions to take the first round on the scorecards.

Amosov continued in the same vein in the second round and took Rickles down without much resistance. The dominance on the ground resumed, however, this time around, Rickles put up a fight by landing some decent shots from the back.

However, Amosov's ground-game and submission IQ were on a higher level as he shifted from full to half guard and got his elbows and arms in place for the D'arce choke. He cranked up the choke and forced a tap out of Rickles for the first time, the Bellator veteran's sixth career loss.

Advertisement

Yaroslav 'Dynamo' Amosov (22-0) may be the most talented fighter outside the UFC and he proved why he is a future Welterweight Champion in the making at Bellator 225.