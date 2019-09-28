Bellator 227 News: Benson Henderson earns unanimous decision victory in main event

Benson "Smooth" Henderson

It was a rather quick night at Dublin even though the main event went to a decision, Benson "Smooth" Henderson picked up a victory over Bellator newcomer Myles Jury to extend his win-streak to four and overall record to 28-8.

The veteran was the featured star in the main event of the evening at Dublin and went on to win in a rather comfortable unanimous decision. While Jury landed about one good shot, Henderson essentially controlled the pace of the entire fight, pushing forward and coasting his way to a decision.

Henderson is no stranger to decisions but this win keeps his momentum alive as he looks to become a Champion in three different promotions. One has to think that Henderson will be getting a shot soon or may just be one win away from it.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see what happens next. The UFC veteran and former champion started off strong, pressuring Jury quicker than he usually does in the beginning. Ultimately, his consistency paid off for him and he earned the win in the main event of the evening.

Jury will have to go back and team with Alliance MMA, where he also trains with Jeremy Stephens and Dominick Cruz. As you probably know, Stephens has been in the spotlight lately after controversy in his most recent fight saw him withdraw after just 15 seconds due to a terrible eyepoke.

Stephens will be getting back to action in just over a couple of weeks as he gets set to take on Yair Rodriguez on October 18th. As for Jury, he's going to have to work his way up the Bellator ladder. Henderson did have a very rough start to his Bellator career as well, so Jury still has time and the potential.

