Bellator 231: Mir vs Nelson 2 - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Bellator 231

Bellator MMA is coming to Uncasville, Connecticut on the 25th of October. The event will feature Frank Mir in the main event when he headlines the card against none other than Roy Nelson.

Other than the Heavyweight division fight, there will be a Light Heavyweight division bout between Phil Davis and Karl Albrektsson.

There are several other fights on the card, not the least of which will feature Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger, as he faces Anthony Garrett.

Find out how to see Bellator 231, and what's waiting for us there!

Bellator 231 Location and Date

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, The United States of America.

Date: 25th October (USA), 26th October (UK), 26th October (India)

Start Time: Main Card: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)

Start Time: Preliminary Card: 6 PM (EST), 11 PM (UK Time), 3:30 AM (IST)

Bellator 231 Match Card

Main Card:

Heavyweight fight: Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson

Light Heavyweight fight: Phil Davis vs Karl Albrektsson

Welterweight fight: Ed Ruth vs Jason Jackson

Women's Flyweight fight: Bec Rawlings vs Ilara Joanne

Catchweight (160 lbs.) fight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs Craig Campbell

Heavyweight fight: Jake Hager vs Anthony Garrett

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight fight: Tim Caron vs Lucas Borges

Flyweight fight: Brandon Medina vs Brandon Santiago

Women's Featherweight fight: Talita Nogueira vs Jessy Miele

Heavyweight fight: Steve Mowry vs Gokhan Saricam

Light Heavyweight fight: Dalton Rosta vs Ahmed Samir

Women's Atomweight fight: Elise Reed vs Rebecca Bryggman

Welterweight fight: Connor Dixon vs Orkhan Ismatzade

Welterweight fight: Jonathan Manley vs Thiago Oliveira

Lightweight fight: Mandel Nallo vs Killys Mota

Where to watch Bellator 231 Live in the US and UK?

Bellator 231 can be watched live in the US on Paramount Network. Bellator 231 can also be watched live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Action.

Where to watch Bellator 231 Live in India?

Bellator 231 can be watched live in India on DSport, on the 26th of October, Saturday, 6:30 AM.

