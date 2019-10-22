Bellator 231: Mir vs Nelson 2 - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India
Bellator MMA is coming to Uncasville, Connecticut on the 25th of October. The event will feature Frank Mir in the main event when he headlines the card against none other than Roy Nelson.
Other than the Heavyweight division fight, there will be a Light Heavyweight division bout between Phil Davis and Karl Albrektsson.
There are several other fights on the card, not the least of which will feature Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger, as he faces Anthony Garrett.
Find out how to see Bellator 231, and what's waiting for us there!
Bellator 231 Location and Date
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, The United States of America.
Date: 25th October (USA), 26th October (UK), 26th October (India)
Start Time: Main Card: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)
Start Time: Preliminary Card: 6 PM (EST), 11 PM (UK Time), 3:30 AM (IST)
Bellator 231 Match Card
Main Card:
Heavyweight fight: Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson
Light Heavyweight fight: Phil Davis vs Karl Albrektsson
Welterweight fight: Ed Ruth vs Jason Jackson
Women's Flyweight fight: Bec Rawlings vs Ilara Joanne
Catchweight (160 lbs.) fight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs Craig Campbell
Heavyweight fight: Jake Hager vs Anthony Garrett
Preliminary Card:
Middleweight fight: Tim Caron vs Lucas Borges
Flyweight fight: Brandon Medina vs Brandon Santiago
Women's Featherweight fight: Talita Nogueira vs Jessy Miele
Heavyweight fight: Steve Mowry vs Gokhan Saricam
Light Heavyweight fight: Dalton Rosta vs Ahmed Samir
Women's Atomweight fight: Elise Reed vs Rebecca Bryggman
Welterweight fight: Connor Dixon vs Orkhan Ismatzade
Welterweight fight: Jonathan Manley vs Thiago Oliveira
Lightweight fight: Mandel Nallo vs Killys Mota
Where to watch Bellator 231 Live in the US and UK?
Bellator 231 can be watched live in the US on Paramount Network. Bellator 231 can also be watched live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Action.
Where to watch Bellator 231 Live in India?
Bellator 231 can be watched live in India on DSport, on the 26th of October, Saturday, 6:30 AM.
