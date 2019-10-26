Bellator 232: MacDonald vs Lima - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

MacDonald vs Lima

On Saturday, the Mohegan Sun Arena will see Bellator return for Bellator 232, where the main event is set to be quite the showcase. Bellator Welterweight Champion Rory MacDonald will be facing Douglas Lima, the previous title-holder. It promises to be quite the show as Lima attempts to get back what he felt that he should never have lost. The fight will be the final of the Welterweight Grand Prix.

Lima defeated Andrey Koreshkov to make it to the final, as well as defeating the previously undefeated MVP. MacDonald drew his fight with Jon Fitch but got a decision win over Neiman Gracie.

The co-main event will feature Paul Daley vs Saad Awad at Catchweight.

To find out, how, when, and where to watch, read on!

Bellator 232 Match Card

Main Card:

Welterweight fight: Rory MacDonald (c) vs. Douglas Lima

Catchweight (175 lbs.) fight: Paul Daley vs. Saad Awad

Catchweight (136.25 lbs.) fight: Patrick Mix vs. Isiah Chapman

Catchweight (160 lbs.) fight: Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Craig Campbell

Lightweight fight: Nick Newell vs. Manny Muro

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight fight: Marcus Surin vs. Devin Powell

Flyweight fight: Zarrukh Adashev vs. Tevin Dyce

Welterweight fight: Demetrios Plaza vs. Ryan Evans

Lightweight fight: Lance Gibson vs. Dominic Jones

Bantamweight fight: John Douma vs. Jornel Lugo

Flyweight fight: John Lopez vs. Dan Cormier

Bellator 232 Location and Date

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut, The United States of America.

Date: 26th October (USA), 27th October (UK), 27th October (India)

Start Time: Main Card: 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)

Start Time: Preliminary Card: 6:45 PM (EST), 11:45 PM (UK Time), 4:15 AM (IST)

Where to watch Bellator 232 Live in the US and UK?

Bellator 232 is available live in the US on Paramount Network. Bellator 232 is also available live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Arena HD.

Where to watch Bellator 232 Live in India?

Bellator 232 can be watched live in India on DSport at 7:30 AM on Sunday.

