Bellator 234: Kharitonov vs Vassell - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in the US, UK, and India

Bellator 234

Bellator 234 is heading to Tel Aviv in Israel as the company looks to put on an incredible show for the international event.

The main event for the show will feature Sergei Kharitonov who takes on Linton Vassell. The co-main event will see Roger Huerta face Sidney Outlaw. The entire show promises to be a barnburner of an event, with top fighters from around the world participating.

Being the must-see event that it is, here's where, when, and how you can see Bellator 234.

Bellator 234 Location and Date

Location: Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv, Israel.

Date: 15th November (USA), 16th November (UK), 16th November (India)

Start Time: Main Card: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)

Start Time: Preliminary Card: 6 PM (EST), 11 PM (UK Time), 4:30 AM (IST)

"The Matador" @RogerHuerta is back in action on November 15th as he takes on @ImDaOutlaw at #Bellator234.



Don't miss his highly-anticipated return to the Bellator cage this Friday on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/LJVvRUZNdG — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) November 14, 2019

Bellator 234 Fight card

MAIN CARD :

Heavyweight fight: Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell

Lightweight fight: Roger Huerta vs. Sidney Outlaw

Lightweight fight: Aviv Gozali vs. Zaka Fatullazade

Welterweight fight: Haim Gozali vs. Artur Pronin

Middleweight fight: Austin Vanderford vs. Grachik Bozinyan

PRELIMINARY CARD :

Welterweight fight: Maslis Tomer vs. David Malka

Featherweight fight: Itay Tratner vs. Elias Mamadov

Light Heavyweight fight: Nisim Rozalis vs. Noam Voldman

Flyweight fight: Itay Lipszyc vs. Itzik Vakobov

Light Heavyweight fight: Eli Aronov vs. Sari Hleihil

Bantamweight fight: Ben Cohen vs. Maksym Tkachuk

Bantamweight fight: Ofir Leibel vs. Mikail Dulgher

Bantamweight fight: Raz Bring vs. Naziri Daniliuk

Featherweight fight: Kirill Medvedovsly vs. Akhmed Fararzha

Lightweight fight: Gustavo Wurlitzer vs. Vuqar Keramov

Welterweight fight: Simon Smotritsky vs. Illia Hladkii

Heavyweight fight: Adam Keresh vs. Vladimir Fedin

Welterweight fight: Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Ameer Basheer

Women's Featherweight fight: Olga Rubin vs. Sinéad Kavanagh

Where to watch Bellator 234 Live in the US and UK?

Bellator 234 can be viewed on Paramount Network in the US.

Bellator 234 can also be seen in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Arena HD.

Where and How to watch Bellator 234 Live in India?

In India, Bellator 234 can be seen live on DSport at 7:30 AM on 16th November.

