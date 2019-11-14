Bellator 234: Kharitonov vs Vassell - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in the US, UK, and India
Bellator 234 is heading to Tel Aviv in Israel as the company looks to put on an incredible show for the international event.
The main event for the show will feature Sergei Kharitonov who takes on Linton Vassell. The co-main event will see Roger Huerta face Sidney Outlaw. The entire show promises to be a barnburner of an event, with top fighters from around the world participating.
Being the must-see event that it is, here's where, when, and how you can see Bellator 234.
Bellator 234 Location and Date
Location: Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel Aviv, Israel.
Date: 15th November (USA), 16th November (UK), 16th November (India)
Start Time: Main Card: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 7:30 AM (IST)
Start Time: Preliminary Card: 6 PM (EST), 11 PM (UK Time), 4:30 AM (IST)
Bellator 234 Fight card
MAIN CARD:
Heavyweight fight: Sergei Kharitonov vs. Linton Vassell
Lightweight fight: Roger Huerta vs. Sidney Outlaw
Lightweight fight: Aviv Gozali vs. Zaka Fatullazade
Welterweight fight: Haim Gozali vs. Artur Pronin
Middleweight fight: Austin Vanderford vs. Grachik Bozinyan
PRELIMINARY CARD:
Welterweight fight: Maslis Tomer vs. David Malka
Featherweight fight: Itay Tratner vs. Elias Mamadov
Light Heavyweight fight: Nisim Rozalis vs. Noam Voldman
Flyweight fight: Itay Lipszyc vs. Itzik Vakobov
Light Heavyweight fight: Eli Aronov vs. Sari Hleihil
Bantamweight fight: Ben Cohen vs. Maksym Tkachuk
Bantamweight fight: Ofir Leibel vs. Mikail Dulgher
Bantamweight fight: Raz Bring vs. Naziri Daniliuk
Featherweight fight: Kirill Medvedovsly vs. Akhmed Fararzha
Lightweight fight: Gustavo Wurlitzer vs. Vuqar Keramov
Welterweight fight: Simon Smotritsky vs. Illia Hladkii
Heavyweight fight: Adam Keresh vs. Vladimir Fedin
Welterweight fight: Robson Gracie Jr. vs. Ameer Basheer
Women's Featherweight fight: Olga Rubin vs. Sinéad Kavanagh
Where to watch Bellator 234 Live in the US and UK?
Bellator 234 can be viewed on Paramount Network in the US.
Bellator 234 can also be seen in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Arena HD.
Where and How to watch Bellator 234 Live in India?
In India, Bellator 234 can be seen live on DSport at 7:30 AM on 16th November.
