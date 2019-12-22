Bellator 235 Results: Main event changed at the last moment; 54-second devastating KO finishes night

Josh Barnett

Bellator MMA came to Honolulu, Hawaii on 20th December. The event was a big one and was supposed to see former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett face former UFC veteran Ronny Markes. Unfortunately, the fight was scrapped when Barnett had to pull out of the fight due to illness moments before the fight was set to take place.

Instead, the Bantamweight fight between Toby Misech and Erik Perez became the main event of the night.

Filling in as the main event is never an enviable job in an event, but Erik Perez and Toby Misech had a fight that could easily have been the main event as it did not really lack any sort of excitement.

Neither fighter wasted any time at all before meeting each other to exchange some strikes. The strikes turned into a head kick from Perez, but he was eventually dropped as Misech hit a single strike and won via a Knockout.

It was a complete KO as Perez was out on his feet and he was left looking. The noise from the shot was heard around the arena.

The following are the full results from the night of action for Bellator's Double Header weekend in Bellator 235 and Bellator 236.

Main Card

Toby Misech defeated Erik Perez via KO (punch) - (Round 1, 54 seconds)

Alejandra Lara defeated Veta Arteaga via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Tywan Claxton defeated Braydon Akeo via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis defeated Chris Cisneros via TKO (strikes) - (Round 1, 3 minutes and 55 seconds)

Undercard

Cass Bell defeated Pierre Daguzan via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

Joseph Creer defeated Ty Gwerder via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-26)

Hunter Ewald defeated Brysen Bolohao via Submission (rear-naked choke) - (Round 1, 1 minute and 42 seconds)