Bellator 239: Ruth vs Amosov - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US & UK

Bellator 239 (Image: MMA Junkie)

Bellator 239 will take place on 21st February, and as the event draws ever closer, there's a lot to look out for this weekend. With the first of two events this weekend for Bellator MMA, there's a lot for MMA fans to check out.

The main event will see Ed Ruth face Yaroslav Amosov in the biggest moment of the night. The co-main event will see Myles Jury return to the cage yet again to face Brandon Girtz.

On that note, let's take a look at what's in store for us this weekend at Bellator 239 and where to see Bellator MMA.

Bellator 239: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Winstar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma, United States of America.

Date: 21st February 2020 (US), 22nd February 2020 (UK), 22nd February 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 9:00 PM EST, 2:00 AM GMT, 7:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM EST, 11:15 PM GMT, 4:45 AM IST

Bellator 239 Fight Card

Main card

Welterweight Fight: Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Lightweight Fight: Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury

Advertisement

Heavyweight Fight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Timothy Johnson

Heavyweight Fight: Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Preliminary card

Featherweight Fight: Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov

Women's Flyweight Fight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutchison

Lightweight Fight: Christopher Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie

Featherweight Fight: Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom

Featherweight Fight: Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor

Heavyweight Fight: J.W Kiser vs. Davion Franklin

Light-Heavyweight Fight: Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox

Featherweight Fight: Gabriel Varga vs. Teejay Britton

Catchweight (175 lbs) Fight: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell

Featherweight Fight: Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley

Bantamweight Fight: Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee

Lightweight Fight: Shamil Nikaev vs. Robert Lee

Bantamweight Fight: Joshua Hill vs. Vinicius Zani

How to watch Bellator 239 in the US and UK?

Bellator 239 can be watched live on Paramount Network and DAZN in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, Bellator 239 can be watched live on Sky Sports.

That's a wrap! #Bellator239 weigh-ins are in the books and we are ready to get after it tomorrow night LIVE on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/EaV9C7PYz3 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 20, 2020