Bellator 239: Ruth vs Amosov - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch in the US & UK
Bellator 239 will take place on 21st February, and as the event draws ever closer, there's a lot to look out for this weekend. With the first of two events this weekend for Bellator MMA, there's a lot for MMA fans to check out.
The main event will see Ed Ruth face Yaroslav Amosov in the biggest moment of the night. The co-main event will see Myles Jury return to the cage yet again to face Brandon Girtz.
On that note, let's take a look at what's in store for us this weekend at Bellator 239 and where to see Bellator MMA.
Bellator 239: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: Winstar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma, United States of America.
Date: 21st February 2020 (US), 22nd February 2020 (UK), 22nd February 2020 (India)
Start Time: Main Card - 9:00 PM EST, 2:00 AM GMT, 7:30 AM IST
Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM EST, 11:15 PM GMT, 4:45 AM IST
Bellator 239 Fight Card
Main card
Welterweight Fight: Ed Ruth vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Lightweight Fight: Brandon Girtz vs. Myles Jury
Heavyweight Fight: Tyrell Fortune vs. Timothy Johnson
Heavyweight Fight: Javy Ayala vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Preliminary card
Featherweight Fight: Cris Lencioni vs. Salim Mukhidinov
Women's Flyweight Fight: Denise Kielholtz vs. Kristina Williams
Light-Heavyweight Fight: Christian Edwards vs. Marco Hutchison
Lightweight Fight: Christopher Gonzalez vs. Aaron McKenzie
Featherweight Fight: Adil Benjilany vs. Kevin Croom
Featherweight Fight: Lucas Brennan vs. Jamese Taylor
Heavyweight Fight: J.W Kiser vs. Davion Franklin
Light-Heavyweight Fight: Grant Neal vs. Claude Wilcox
Featherweight Fight: Gabriel Varga vs. Teejay Britton
Catchweight (175 lbs) Fight: Kyle Crutchmer vs. Scott Futrell
Featherweight Fight: Gaston Bolanos vs. Solo Hatley
Bantamweight Fight: Shawn Bunch vs. Keith Lee
Lightweight Fight: Shamil Nikaev vs. Robert Lee
Bantamweight Fight: Joshua Hill vs. Vinicius Zani
How to watch Bellator 239 in the US and UK?
Bellator 239 can be watched live on Paramount Network and DAZN in the United States.
In the United Kingdom, Bellator 239 can be watched live on Sky Sports.
