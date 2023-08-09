Bellator 300 was made official and it appears that it will be the biggest event in the promotion's history as there will be four title fights contested.

During The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani made the anouncement that Bellator will be hosting the historic event live at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on October 7. It's unclear which fight will be serving as the main event, but there will be plenty of star power as the promotion likely hosts the final event in their history as there are reports that the PFL have purchased them. There will be two male championship bouts and two female championship bouts featured.

The ongoing lightweight Grand Prix is set to continue as reigning lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will fight former lightweight champion Brent Primus in the semi-finals. In addition, reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will make his fourth title defense as he takes on Linton Vassell in a rematch of their 2017 encounter.

Bellator 300 will also be a significant event for the female champions as women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche defends her title against longtime friend Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. This will mark her third title defense as she fights the promotion's longest reigning womens flyweight champion.

Bellator 300 will also feature a grudge match years in the making as women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defends her title against former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano.

It will be interesting to see what other fights the promotion have planned for their historic event.