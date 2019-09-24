Bellator Dublin - Bellator 227: Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Bellator Dublin/Bellator 227

The 27th of September will see some of the top fighters in Bellator face each other on a dual card.

Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227 are two separate cards taking place on the same night, but emanating at different times from the same arena, with two different headliners.

For Bellator Dublin, James Gallagher will be headlining the card as he faces none other than Roman Salazar in a fight to try and keep his winning run in the UK going.

Meanwhile, Bellator 227 is set to be headlined by former UFC Lightweight Champion Benson Henderson, who will face another UFC alumni — Myles Jury.

Heading into this event, here's all that you need to know about where and how to watch Bellator Dublin and Bellator 227.

Bellator Dublin Location and Date

Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

Date: 27th September (USA), 27th September (UK), 28th September (India)

Start Time: Main Card: 5 PM (EST), 10 PM (BST), 2:30 AM (IST)

Start Time: Preliminary Card: 11:45 PM (EST), 4:45 PM (BST), 9:15 PM (IST)

Bellator 227 Location and Date

Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

Date: 27th September (USA), 28th September (UK), 28th September (India)

Start Time: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (BST), 6:30 AM (IST)

Bellator Dublin Match Card

Main Card

140-lb Contract Weight Fight: James Gallagher vs Roman Salazar Welterweight Fight: Michael “Venom” Page vs Richard Kiely Lightweight Fight: Ryan Scope vs Peter Queally

Preliminary Card

Women’s Strawweight Fight: Camila Rivarola vs Danni Neilan Featherweight Fight: George Courtney vs Ciaran Clarke Featherweight Fight: Richie Smullen vs Sean Tobin Lightweight Fight: Ryan Roddy vs Patrik Pietila Featherweight Fight: Ilias Bulaid vs Vitalic Maiboroda Light Heavyweight Fight: Lee Chadwick vs Karl Moore Welterweight Fight: Philip Mulpeter vs Keith McCabe Flyweight Fight: Blaine O’Driscoll vs Jake Hadley Featherweight Fight: Dylan Logan vs Adam Gustab Welterweight Fight: Ian Coughlan vs Constantin Gnusariev

Bellator 227 Match Card

Lightweight Fight: Benson Henderson vs Myles Jury 165-lb. Contract Weight Fight: Kiefer Crosbie vs Hugo Pereira Middleweight Fight: Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs Will Fleury Women’s Featherweight Fight: Leah McCourt vs Kerry Hughes Bantamweight Fight: Frans Mlambo vs Dominique Wooding

Where to watch Bellator Dublin Live in the US and UK?

Bellator Dublin can be watched live in the United States on Paramount Network. In the United Kingdom, Bellator Dublin can be watched live on Channel 5 in the UK and on Virgin Media Television in Ireland.

The Preliminary Card can be seen for free on the Bellator App.

Where to watch Bellator 227 Live in the US and UK?

Bellator 227 can be watched live in the United States on Paramount Network. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Bellator 227 can be watched live on Sky Sports.

