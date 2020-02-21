Bellator Dublin: McCourt vs Ruis - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch Bellator 240 in the US & UK

Bellator Dublin

Bellator is heading back to 3Arena in Dublin for the joint event of Bellator Dublin and Bellator 240. The two events are taking place in the same venue, only a couple of hours apart. For Bellator Dublin, Leah McCourt is facing Judith Ruis in what is set to be a barnburner of an MMA main event.

In the Bellator 240 event, Brent Primus will face Chris Bungard in the Lightweight main event. Find out where and how you can watch the event here.

Bellator 240: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 23rd February 2020 (UK)

Start Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM EST, 3:00 AM GMT, 8:30 AM IST

Bellator Dublin: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.

Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 22nd February 2020 (UK)

Start Time: Main Card - 5:00 PM EST, 10:00 PM GMT, 3:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 11:30 AM EST, 4:30 PM GMT, 10:00 PM IST

Bellator Dublin Fight Card

Main card

Women's Featherweight Fight: Leah McCourt vs. Judith Ruis

Middleweight Fight: Charlie Ward vs. Kyle Kurtz

Welterweight Fight: Aaron Chalmers vs. Austin Clem

Preliminary card

Lightweight Fight: Paul Redmond vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Catchweight (180 lbs) Fight: Richard Kiely vs. George Hardwick

Middleweight Fight: Will Fleury vs. Justin Moore

Featherweight Fight: Richie Smullen vs. Alberth Dias

Flyweight Fight: Blaine O'Driscoll vs. Ezzoubair Bouarsa

Women's Strawweight Fight: Danni Neilan vs. Chiara Penco

Lightweight Fight: Mateusz Piskorz vs. Christopher Duncan

Lightweight Fight: Philip Mulpeter vs. Daniel Crawford

Featherweight Fight: Dylan Logan vs. Calum Murrie

Lightweight Fight: Constantin Blanita vs. Asael Adjoudj

Featherweight Fight: Ilias Bulaid vs. Diego Freitas

Featherweight Fight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Jamie Faulding

Bellator 240 Fight Card

Main card

Lightweight Fight: Brent Primus vs. Chris Bungard

Catchweight (160 lbs.) Fight: Kiefer Crosbie vs. Iamik Furtado

Featherweight Fight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Frans Mlambo

Welterweight Fight: Oliver Enkamp vs. Lewis Long

Women's Flyweight Fight: Bec Rawlings vs. Elina Kallionidou

Where and how to watch Bellator Dublin in the US and UK?

In the US, Bellator Dublin can be watched live on the Bellator MMA app.

In the United Kingdom, Bellator Dublin can be watched live on Virgin Media Three from 10 PM.

Where and how to watch Bellator 240 in the US and UK?

Bellator 240 will be broadcast live on the Paramount Network and DAZN in the United States.

In the UK, Bellator 240 can be watched live on Sky Sport Arena from 3 AM.