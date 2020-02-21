Bellator Dublin: McCourt vs Ruis - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where to watch Bellator 240 in the US & UK
Bellator is heading back to 3Arena in Dublin for the joint event of Bellator Dublin and Bellator 240. The two events are taking place in the same venue, only a couple of hours apart. For Bellator Dublin, Leah McCourt is facing Judith Ruis in what is set to be a barnburner of an MMA main event.
In the Bellator 240 event, Brent Primus will face Chris Bungard in the Lightweight main event. Find out where and how you can watch the event here.
Bellator 240: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.
Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 23rd February 2020 (UK)
Start Time: Main Card - 10:00 PM EST, 3:00 AM GMT, 8:30 AM IST
Bellator Dublin: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland.
Date: 22nd February 2020 (US), 22nd February 2020 (UK)
Start Time: Main Card - 5:00 PM EST, 10:00 PM GMT, 3:30 AM IST
Preliminary Card - 11:30 AM EST, 4:30 PM GMT, 10:00 PM IST
Bellator Dublin Fight Card
Main card
Women's Featherweight Fight: Leah McCourt vs. Judith Ruis
Middleweight Fight: Charlie Ward vs. Kyle Kurtz
Welterweight Fight: Aaron Chalmers vs. Austin Clem
Preliminary card
Lightweight Fight: Paul Redmond vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
Catchweight (180 lbs) Fight: Richard Kiely vs. George Hardwick
Middleweight Fight: Will Fleury vs. Justin Moore
Featherweight Fight: Richie Smullen vs. Alberth Dias
Flyweight Fight: Blaine O'Driscoll vs. Ezzoubair Bouarsa
Women's Strawweight Fight: Danni Neilan vs. Chiara Penco
Lightweight Fight: Mateusz Piskorz vs. Christopher Duncan
Lightweight Fight: Philip Mulpeter vs. Daniel Crawford
Featherweight Fight: Dylan Logan vs. Calum Murrie
Lightweight Fight: Constantin Blanita vs. Asael Adjoudj
Featherweight Fight: Ilias Bulaid vs. Diego Freitas
Featherweight Fight: Ciaran Clarke vs. Jamie Faulding
Bellator 240 Fight Card
Main card
Lightweight Fight: Brent Primus vs. Chris Bungard
Catchweight (160 lbs.) Fight: Kiefer Crosbie vs. Iamik Furtado
Featherweight Fight: Ricky Bandejas vs. Frans Mlambo
Welterweight Fight: Oliver Enkamp vs. Lewis Long
Women's Flyweight Fight: Bec Rawlings vs. Elina Kallionidou
Where and how to watch Bellator Dublin in the US and UK?
In the US, Bellator Dublin can be watched live on the Bellator MMA app.
In the United Kingdom, Bellator Dublin can be watched live on Virgin Media Three from 10 PM.
Where and how to watch Bellator 240 in the US and UK?
Bellator 240 will be broadcast live on the Paramount Network and DAZN in the United States.
In the UK, Bellator 240 can be watched live on Sky Sport Arena from 3 AM.