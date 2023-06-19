Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni in coma after cardiac arrest, family launches GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses

Cris Lencioni's family is asking for help as the Bellator fighter is currently in a coma after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lencioni's family recently launched a GoFundMe as they look to get some assistance in paying for his medical expenses. MMA reporter Amy Kaplan tweeted that a photo and link to the Bellator featherweight's GoFundMe, along with a statement from the family.

She wrote:

"There is now a Go Fund Me for Cris and his family as they have confirmed he suffered a cardiac arrest "On June 8th Cris suffered a cardiac arrest. As you can imagine this was completely unexpected considering he is only 28 and in peak physical condition. Cris is currently in the ICU in his biggest fight yet."...Please donate if you are able"

'Sunshine' most recently fought this past April, where he earned a second-round submission win over Blake Smith and was scheduled to fight James Gallagher at Bellator 298 on August 11. Kaplan mentioned initially reported the news that the featherweight had suffered a medical emergency, but deleted the tweet after his family requested that she remove the post, writing:

"Since this has now been confirmed by Bellator and Chael, I'll re-share what I had initially reported on 6/10, then asked by family to remove."

We at Sportskeeda MMA send well wishes to Lencioni's family and hope that he pulls through and recovers.

