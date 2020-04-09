Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman shot dead outside his home in Ohio

Isaiah Chapman was killed by gunshot on Tuesday night and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Friends, family and Bellator officials mourned his death on social media.

With the world already under the grip of a deadly pandemic, there is more sad news from the MMA universe today.

It was communicated by MMA reporter David McKinney on social media that Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman has been shot dead outside his home in Akron, Ohio. The same was later reported by Akron Beacon Journal, but without mentioning his name.

Friends and family mourn Chapman's death over Twitter

Chapman was a fighter in Bellator in the Bantamweight division. His last professional outing was against Patchy Mix last year in October at Bellator 232, where he lost via submission.

McKinney said on Twitter yesterday night that WSOF (presently PFL) veteran and Bellator fighter has passed away outside his home.

Got word that Bellator and WSOF vet and longtime #OhioMMA standout Isaiah Chapman was shot and killed outside his home in Akron last night. Horrible news — David McKinney (@MMAMcKinney) April 8, 2020

According to the report in Akron Beacon Journal citing Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, officers responded to a complaint of shots heard at around 9:40 PM local time. The authorities found a 30-year-old with critical gunshot wounds on the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A family member of Chapman has shared the news of his death on Twitter and so has Bellator matchmaker Rich Chou.

A few hours ago a member of our family was murdered. Shot multiple times. He didn't stand a chance.

My heart is breaking.

Isaiah "Monty" Chapman RIP — Roberta Timberlake Jordan (@bertsprize) April 8, 2020

RIP Isaiah Chapman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oIiqldqVU — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) April 8, 2020

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his family with the funeral arrangements and other expenses. Chapman is survived by two daughters and a son. Nothing about the shooter or the investigation process has been made public as of this writing.