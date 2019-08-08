Bellator News: Charlie Ward vs Pietro Penini targeted for Bellator Dublin

Charlie Ward is set for a return at Bellator Dublin

What's the story?

Irish sensation Charlie Ward could very well be on the verge of fighting at home once again, as Bellator MMA is currently targeting a Middleweight matchup between the SBG Ireland product and Italy’s Pietro Penini.

In case you didn't know...

After being released from the UFC in 2017, Charlie Ward made his move to Bellator MMA and made his debut for the promotion at Bellator 187 in Dublin against John Redmond. At the event, Ward's SBG teammate Conor McGregor once again stirred controversy as he jumped into the cage and started celebrating with Ward.

McGregor then pushed and confronted referee Marc Goddard in a wild melee which caused an official to bump into Redmond as he was getting up. Ward was eventually declared as the winner of the fight due to McGregor's inappropriate behavior.

For his second fight, Ward faced Martin Hudson at Bellator 200 in the Wembley Arena and won the fight via first-round TKO. At Bellator 223, Ward defeated Justin Moore via second-round TKO.

Italian fighter Pietro Penini is a former Venator FC champion and is one of the newest acquisition for Bellator MMA. In his last two fights, Penini defeated Francesco Demontis and Nihad Nasufovic at Italian Cage Fighting.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from MMA Junkie (first reported by Fansided MMA), Charlie Ward could very well find himself fighting in his hometown of Dublin once again at Bellator 227, this time against Bellator newcomer Pietro Penini.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed by the promotion, however, with Bellator 227 taking place in Dublin, Ireland, there is a very strong possibility of Charlie Ward featuring on the card.

What's next?

Bellator Dublin will take place Friday, Sept. 27 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The event will also feature James Gallagher against Cal Ellenor and will also play host to a fight between Michael 'Venom' Page and Richard Kiely.