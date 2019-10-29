Bellator News: Douglas Lima believes Rory MacDonald is still the same fighter despite recent loss

Soumik Datta

Rory MacDonald is still being praised by some of the best in the game

On the recent edition of The MMA Show, new Bellator Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani and among other things, the three-time Bellator Welterweight Champion had a few praiseworthy words for his recent opponent Rory MacDonald.

Douglas Lima's recent win over Rory MacDonald

At the recently concluded Bellator 232 pay-per-view, Douglas Lima challenged Rory MacDonald for the Bellator Welterweight Championship as part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament finale.

This fight between the pair was indeed a rematch between the two after Lima had lost the initial back-and-forth bout at Bellator 192 and also lost the Bellator Welterweight Championship to MacDonald in the first place.

As seen in the main event of Bellator 232, Lima defeated MacDonald and avenged his loss in the process and also won the Bellator MMA Welterweight Championship for the third time in his career.

Douglas Lima's praiseworthy words towards Rory MacDonald

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, Douglas Lima spoke about his rival Rory MacDonald, who the Brazilian fighter feels still competes at the very highest level despite his recent title loss at Bellator 232.

As stated by Lima, the new Bellator Welterweight Champion believes that McDonald is still the same fighter who still has all the tools that are needed for a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

This is what Lima had to say for Rory MacDonald when the former sat down with Ariel Helwani:

"I think he's still the same fighter... I think he's still got it."@PhenomLima believes @rory_macdonald stills competes at a high level (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/gXs5dXJRAU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2019

What's next for Douglas Lima?

With Douglas Lima regaining the Bellator Welterweight Championship, expect the Brazilian fighter to defend the title against some of the most elite Welterweight fighters Scott Coker's promotion has to offer.

As of now, we don't know what's next for Lima but expect him to get back into the cage sooner than later.