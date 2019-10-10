Bellator News: Fedor Emelianenko vs Quinton Jackson set for the promotion's debut in Japan

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 10 Oct 2019, 05:21 IST

Fedor and Rampage will square off in Japan

Two of Mixed Martial Arts' most notable heavyweight fighters in the form of Fedor Emelianenko and Rampage Jackson are both set to make their returns to Japan, as part of Bellator MMA's debut show in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Fedor Emelianenko's history in PRIDE FC

Fedor Emelianenko initially started competing for PRIDE FC (A Japanese based MMA promotion) in 2002 and has achieved several notable accomplishments under the promotion's banner. Emelianenko is a former one-time PRIDE Heavyweight Champion and the last one to win that title. He has also had three successful title defenses to his name, as well. Emelianenko is also the winner of the 2004 PRIDE Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion.

In 2016, Emelianenko had signed a deal with Bellator MMA where he has faced the likes of Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen. Emelianenko is also the finalist of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament, losing to Ryan Bader for the inaugural Bellator Heavyweight Championship at Bellator 214.

Quinton Jackson's history in PRIDE FC

Quinton Jackson started competing for PRIDE FC in 2001 where he had one of the most memorable rivalries in all of Mixed Martial Arts against Wanderlei Silva. During his tenure with the Japanese MMA promotion, Jackson reached the 2003 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix Tournament.

Quinton Jackson re-signed with Bellator MMA in 2017 and since his return, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has suffered a loss to Chael Sonnen but holds a win over Wanderlei Silva.

Quinton Jackson vs Fedor Emelianenko set for Bellator Japan

With Bellator MMA heading to Japan for the very first time, Russian fighting icon Fedor Emelianenko is confirmed to face veteran Quinton Jackson at the Saitama Super Arena on the 29th of December.

As of now, no other fights have been confirmed for the card but expect some explosive fights to feature on the card. Current Bellator Heavyweight Champion, Ryan Bader, has been eyeing towards a potential shot at the Rizin Heavyweight Title and could very well get his shot at this show.

Fedor vs Rampage December 29th in Japan! #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/uXfXlowpn9 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 9, 2019