Bellator News: Heavyweight fighter makes a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 04 Oct 2019, 01:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jake Hager is back in the squared circle.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) rolled out their weekly show, AEW Dynamite, with a grand premiere on the TNT Network. The biggest surprise on the show was the debut of Bellator Heavyweight and former WWE Superstar Jake Hager, popularly known as Jack Swagger to the pro wrestling masses.

Jake Hager's big AEW debut

The main event of AEW's inaugural show saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks take on Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz.

While the match was above average at best, the major focus was to set up various angles and the eventual showstopping debut of Hager.

Jon Moxley appeared during the match and took Kenny Omega out of the equation. Jericho, Ortiz and Santana managed to defeat The Young Bucks but the real chaos was saved for after the match.

Cody Rhodes came out and attacked Jericho. All hell broke loose and Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) hit the ring next as reinforcements.

That's when Jake Hager entered and went on to unleash a rampaging beatdown on all the babyfaces in the ring. The segment ended with the new heel faction of Jake Hager, Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara standing tall over the faces.

Jake Hager's MMA career

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion made his MMA debut for Bellator in December 2018 as a Heavyweight at Bellator 214 when he defeated J.W. Kiser in the first round via submission.

Hager fought again in May 2019 and scored another first-round submission victory, this time against T.J. Jones at Bellator 221.

Regarding Hager's next fight, the former ECW Champion will face Anthony Garrett on October 25th at Bellator 231.

Advertisement

Hager to juggle pro wrestling and MMA

That seems to be the ideal way forward for Jake Hager. Bobby Lashley has previously fought for Bellator while also being an active member of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Lashley was reportedly still under contract with the Scott Coker-led promotion when he returned to WWE in 2018.

Hager, though, seems to have been afforded some freedom and has worked out a deal where he can wrestle for AEW while also focusing on rising through the ranks in Bellator's Heavyweight division.