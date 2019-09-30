Bellator News: Gegard Mousasi says Rafael Lovato Jr. is on PEDs, promises to retire if he loses a rematch

Gegard Mousasi avenged his loss to prior UFC opponent Lyoto Machida at Bellator 228

After his split decision victory against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, ‘The Dream catcher’ Gegard Mousasi made his feelings known about the current Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr. in an explosive interview with MMA Fighting.

When they met back in June, Mousasi held the middleweight championship title and after five gruelling rounds, Mousasi finally conceded the title to Lovato Jr. with the majority of the judges scoring the bout in favour of the current middleweight champion.

The wounds from that defeat are still fresh and Mousasi is looking forward to avenging the loss in the seemingly imminent rematch.

Mousasi's thoughts on the outcome of a rematch

Speaking about Lovato Jr., Mousasi claimed that he would surely knock him out if they were to fight again.

Next fight I’m going to kill him. I swear to God if I don’t knock him out, I don’t count it as victory. Because I know what I can do and he will die, literally. You will see. I will knock him out 100 percent. I guarantee you that.

The shocker

What was to follow though, shocked everyone. Mousasi announced that should he lose in a rematch with Rafael, he will retire from the sport.

If I lose, I’ll retire I’ll promise you. I’m not kidding, because I’m not trying to sell a fight. I know what I can do. Next fight will be extra special because I’m going to be an extra special boy.

Bellator Middleweight champion on PEDs?

Former Bellator middleweight champion Mousasi is known for speaking against the usage of PEDs in MMA and has never shied away from pointing out past opponents who he believes were / are using PEDs. In the interview, he accused Rafael of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) during their fight back in June.

That guy looked like a horse. He looked twice as big at the weigh-in. It’s not even a little bit steroids, they’re like monkey steroids. You guys check it out, I can post pictures for you guys if you want. But I’m not a reporter, you should go do some research. Everyone knows he was on steroids but people call me bad loser.

Mousasi blames himself for not being able to finish Lovato Jr. the first time around.

I hurt him in the third and fourth rounds. I messed up myself so I’m blaming myself but the juice helped him also.

With all this bad blood between the two, the rematch, if announced will be a mouth-watering prospect for sure.

Who do you think will win the rematch?

