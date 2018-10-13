Bellator News: Mike Kimbel ties Bellator record with blitz 6 second KO of Alex Potts at Bellator 207

Mike 'The Savage' Kimbel has tied the Bellator record for the fastest KO in the promotion's history with a devastating 6 second KO of Alex Potts in a flyweight division bout at Bellator 207.

Mike Kimbel and Alex Potts faced each other on the undercard of Bellator 207-Bader vs Mitrione on October 207 in a flyweight division clash.

This was only the second professional MMA bout for both Kimbel and Potts as the two young prospects looked to make a mark at the Bellator's marquee event headlined by a heavyweight grand-prix semi-final matchup between Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione.

Both Mike Kimbel and Alex Potts were 1-0 in their pro careers with first-round finishes in their pro debuts.

Mike Kimbel tied Bellator's record for the fastest knockout held by Hector Lombard when he took out Alex Potts in just six seconds of the very first round. The two flyweight prospects faced each other in the second fight of the night on the undercard of Bellator 207 and it was Kimbel's night as he rushed out of the gate to deliver a blitz knockout with just the first two punches he threw.

It was an overhand right followed by a jab which sealed the deal for the 21 year old prospect as he dropped Potts and announced his arrival to the promotion and fans across the MMA world.

WOW That was fast!@kimbelmike tied for fastest KO! #Bellator207 Live now on the Bellator app! pic.twitter.com/tHRjS0j899 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 12, 2018

Mike 'The Savage' Kimbel moves to 2-0 on his pro record with two first-round finishes. Still a young prospect for the Bellator at the age of 21, we can look forward to this young man facing the division's elite in the near future and maybe a switch to UFC as well if Kimbel keeps adding more dominant performances like this under his belt.