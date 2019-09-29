Bellator News: Patricio Freire says he handpicked title fight opponent Juan Archuleta

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 // 29 Sep 2019, 09:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bellator Featherweight champion Freire will defend his title against Juan Archuleta at Bellator 228

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire is set to clash with Juan Archuleta at Bellator 228 in Inglewood, California for the Bellator featherweight title and a spot in the quarterfinals of the 145-pound grand prix.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the Pitbull has revealed that he apparently handpicked Archuleta as his first opponent. He said that he was initially set to face Henry Corrales but he was not keen on fighting someone he has already beaten in the past.

“I wanted someone who was coming off good wins. They asked me who, and I said, Archuleta, and they accepted my request. It was my request, actually,” the Brazilian was quoted as saying.

Who deserves to face the Pitbull?

He also stated that A.J. McKee was the challenger who most deserves to face him for the title but it did not work out because Bellator did not want to make that match up just yet since it would be like an early final in the Grand Prix.

Archuleta labelled 'poor man's TJ Dillashaw'

Freire also compared Archuleta to his teammate and ex UFC Bantamweight titleholder TJ Dillashaw.

“He’s very dynamic and has a weird timing. He forces his opponents to enter his zone, gets closer to the fence and switches stances, baiting his opponent, and then throws his overhand. He does that really well, but he’s a poor man’s version of TJ Dillashaw. Henry Cejudo beat the original Dillashaw with my tips, with my style, and I’ll beat up this cheap imitation.”

Although he is confident about picking up a win over Archuleta at Bellator 228, he is not underestimating his opponent.

“Everything he does is very calculated. He’s surprising and has knocked out guys we weren’t expecting him to. I know he’s dangerous, but we’re ready for this.”

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!