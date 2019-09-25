Bellator News: Patricio Freire wants to go down in history as the greatest Featherweight fighter of all time

Patricio Freire

With the Bellator MMA grand prix coming up, many fighters will be looking forward to settle certain scores with old and new rivals and prove their mettle to the world. Patricio Freire is definitely one of them.

According to Freire, having dominated the Featherweight division in Bellator since his debut and winning the title multiple times over the last decade, makes him the 145-pound GOAT. Right now, he aims to use the 16-man tournament that starts for him with a title-defending fight against undefeated challenger Juan Archuleta, to settle that for once and for all.

Freire’s rise to fame

Patricio Freire has been competing in the promotion since Bellator 15 in 2010. He claimed his first 145-pound title four years later in a rematch with Pat Curran at Bellator 123 via Unanimous Decision. He had to drop the title after two successful defenses to Daniel Straus a year later, but claimed it back after a few fights in 2017 at Bellator 178 via a guillotine choke submission, to become a two-time Featherweight Champion.

After the renewal of his contract with Bellator in February, 2019, the first contest he had was against the 155-pound title holder Michael Chandler. He finished his opponent off with a multiple-strikes TKO to clinch the Lightweight Championship as well, and become only the second Bellator fighter after Ryan Bader to hold two titles at the same time.

Freire talks about becoming the Featherweight GOAT

Freire considers the grand prix as a great opportunity to prove himself against never-fought-before contenders and seal the deal of him being the greatest Featherweight fighter of MMA history by dominating three consecutive decades in the division.

“I see (the grand prix) as a way to test myself and face guys I haven’t beaten before. I’ve dominated two generations of Bellator featherweights, and I’m going to dominate the third. I want people to write in the history books I’m the greatest featherweight fighter ever, and I’m aiming at greatest all around. The tournament is a good way to settle that.”

When asked about the popularity of Jose Aldo, his fellow Brazilian clearly seemed unimpressed.

“People talk about Jose Aldo; where is he now? I’m a double champion, my results are only getting better, I’m setting new records, and I plan to continue extending all of those.”

He is not much intimidated by other potential opponents like A. J. McKee or Darrion Caldwell either, and is confident about making them pay for badmouthing him at some point. As for his latest opponent, Archuleta, the “Pitbull” said he would not be pulling any punches there either.

“I’ve prepared to be ready for a five-round war, but I see myself finishing him. If he gives me an opening, it’s over.”

The fight will take place on Saturday as the main event of Bellator 228 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

