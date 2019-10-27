MMA News: Paul Daley clinches a clinical victory against Saad Awad at Bellator 232

Paul Daley

Paul Daley clinched a second-round win with a knock-out finish at Bellator 232 on Saturday night.

Daley went head to head with Saad Awad in an intense fight full of big strikes from both sides. Although it ended in Daley clinching the victory, both the fighters put up quite an impressive show. This is Daley’s first finish win since 2017, when he knocked out Lorenz Larkin at Bellator 183, also in the second round.

What happened in the Octagon?

Daley went full out with straight hits, hooks, and elbow strikes right from the very beginning of the fight. The first round very clearly belonged to him, although Awad was keeping up with almost equal fervor.

However, at 1 minute and 30 seconds of the second round, Daley appeared as the better slugger of the night. He found an opening and he dropped Awad crashing down with two back to back huge strikes followed by a leg kick and then finished it off showering him with a few follow-up punches till the referee intervened and called it a TKO.

With this win, Daley has won two of his three outings in this year. Coming off from a loss against Michael Page in February, he recovered well with two consecutive victories, defeating Erick Silva in June and now Awad.

Originally, Daley was supposed to fight Sabah Homasi in the bout. But ‘The Sleek Sheik’ withdrew due to an injury and was replaced by Awad, who moved up a weight class to fight Daley at 175lbs. But with this defeat, Awad is currently on a four-loss streak. The last three were against Goiti Yamauchi, Brandon Girtz and Benson Henderson.

The fight was the co-main event at Bellator 232 and it took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

