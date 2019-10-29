Bellator News: Rory MacDonald reflects on defeat against Douglas Lima, states that his contract has expired

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 29 Oct 2019, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rory MacDonald

Former UFC welterweight, Rory MacDonald went down to Douglas Lima at the main event of Bellator 232. The pair faced each other in a rematch of their bout at Bellator 192 in January 2018 which MacDonald won, and in this clash, Lima pipped Rory via unanimous decision after five grueling rounds.

MacDonald recalls what went wrong

After his disappointing outing, MacDonald spoke to the media, dissecting his performance and elaborating on what he believes went wrong during the fight. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Well, I felt I had good moments. It was close every single round. What I feel I should have done is put the gas on a little more. I felt like when I had good moments, I backed off, let him recover and I just gave too much leeway. Instead of having that foot on the gas pedal a little earlier.

MacDonald stated that during the bout, he believed he was ahead on the scorecards. He regrets not doing a little bit more during the fight and believes that had he done so, his hand would have been raised at the end of the fight.

I felt comfortable with where I was in the fight. I felt confident – maybe more confident than I should have been in the scoring. The rounds just got away from me. Every round was tight though. I’m not too down about it, just obviously wish I could have done a little more during the fight.

Faith in almighty will guide him to success, says Rory

MacDonald said that his faith in the almighty has helped him tide through testing times like this and that he believes he will taste victory soon.

I feel like Jesus has made my life rich and changed my life around completely from a dark place to a place of joy (and) peace. Most times after a loss, I probably wouldn’t be talking with you. But, I’m blessed and I know God has good things in store for me. Losing one fight doesn’t change my faith or perspective on God. I know he has good plans for me and like my song says, I’m going to see a victory no matter what.”

With Lima and MacDonald tied at one win each against each other, the talks of a trilogy fight between the pair is doing the rounds, and MacDonald believes it’s inevitable that the pair face each other in a rubber match some time in the near future.

It’s very likely (we rematch). We had two close fights. He won one, I won one. It’s kind of inevitable that we’ll probably fight again. I wouldn’t say no. If they want to do it, they can do it.

Advertisement

Contract renewal awaited

Before the rematch talks get underway, MacDonald needs to re-sign with the promotion as his contract with Bellator has expired.

I’ve got to re-sign first. My contract expired. We’ve got to deal with that situation. Obviously if they want to give a title shot, sure.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out latest MMA News and Rumors!