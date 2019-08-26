Bellator News: Roy Nelson vs Frank Mir 2 confirmed for Bellator 231

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 26 Aug 2019, 17:48 IST

Frank Mir and Roy Nelson first faced off at UFC 130

As confirmed by Bellator MMA, heavyweight veterans Frank Mir and Roy Nelson are all set to collide in the main event of Bellator 231 on the 25th of October.

UFC 130: Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson

At UFC 130, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson faced each other in the co-main event of the pay-per-view. Heading into the fight, Mir had lost to Shane Carwin in a UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship bout but had secured a vital TKO win over Mirko Cro Cop at UFC 119 in his next Octagon outing.

Roy Nelson, on the other hand, came into the fight on the back of a defeat to Junior dos Santos at UFC 117. However, Nelson despite losing the fight became the first fighter to take dos Santos to a unanimous decision.

At the pay-per-view, Mir eventually defeated Nelson via unanimous decision by clearly being the superior of the two fighters' and controlling the latter with superior power. Mir won the fight via a final judges scoreline of 30-27, 30-27, 30-26.

Mir vs Nelson 2 confirmed for Bellator 231

During the recent Bellator 225 event on Saturday night, a rematch between Frank Mir and Roy Nelson was announced as the main event for the upcoming UFC 231 pay-per-view.

Mir and Nelson initially squared off almost eight years ago in the UFC and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is currently on the back of a win over Javy Ayala from Bellator 212.

Roy Nelson is currently on a three-fight losing streak in Bellator having lost to Matt Mitrione, Sergei Kharitonov, and Mirko Cro Cop in his last fight back at Bellator 216 in February.

When is Bellator 231?

Bellator 231 is set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, October 25th, 2019. The event will take place 24 hours prior to Bellator 232 which also features the finals of Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.