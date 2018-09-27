UFC News: Ben Askren still fancies fighting Georges St-Pierre

I'm not impressed by your performance!

What's the story?

Ben Askren is arguably one of the best welterweight MMA fighters ever. But he cannot substantiate that claim unless he beats UFC best welterweight Georges St-Pierre (GSP). And Askren clearly has his hopes high to fight GSP sometime soon.

In case you didn't know...

GSP is a master of timing and improvisation and has the record of most takedowns in UFC history among other things. He also holds a black belt in BJJ and has some of best men in the business at his corner to guide him before and during the fight.

Ben Askren is a former amateur wrestler and Undefeated in his MMA career, Askren has never fought in the UFC. He is the former ONE Welterweight Champion and the former Bellator Welterweight Champion. He is best known for his dominant style of grappling that appeared unorthodox and borrowed from many different types of wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight of his time and had one of the longest and most triumphant careers in UFC. At 37 years of age, he is still fighting and recently defeated Michael Bisping to become the world middleweight champion. But he has never fought the undefeated welterweight Ben Askren.

Askren, recently tweeted a news referring to GSP's retirement with a caption "Good", indicating that he is glad that the Canadian legend is still in the fight game willing to compete. Askren has been floating his intention to fight GS for a very long time. He had also stated on the JRE MMA Show about his desire to fight GSP.

What's next?

Askren is very keen on making this fight as it gives him an occasion to forever cement himself as the greatest welterweight of his generation.

But the real question is, will St-Pierre take that fight?