Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The best and worst from UFC Fight Night 136

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
343   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:14 IST

Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik fought in last night's main event
Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik fought in last night's main event

The UFC’s first show in Russia, Fight Night 136 was a card largely devoid of big names, but filled with prospects and veterans from Eastern Europe looking to put on some exciting fights for what was an energized crowd. For the most part they succeeded and with this experiment in the books, I’d assume the UFC will be back in Russia for a bigger card soon.

Of the 12 fights on offer we got 5 finishes, and for the most part, the fights that went the distance were largely entertaining. As always there were high points and low points, too. Here are the best and worst moments from Fight Night 136.

#1 Best: Oleinik continues to surprise

Aleksei Oleinik once again lived up to his 'Boa Constrictor' nickname
Aleksei Oleinik once again lived up to his 'Boa Constrictor' nickname

When the UFC signed veteran Aleksei Oleinik back in 2014, the Ukrainian wasn’t expected to make much of a dent in the Heavyweight rankings. Sure, he was on a 9 fight win streak and had submitted legend Mirko Cro Cop in his last fight, but he was also shopworn and already 37 years old.

Four years down the line and Oleinik is likely to crack the UFC’s top ten at Heavyweight this week coming off last night’s impressive submission of Mark Hunt. Oleinik didn’t make it look easy – he was being lit up on the feet by Hunt with only his toughness keeping him in the fight – but once he got the Kiwi veteran to the ground, he wasted no time in strangling him to pick up the victory.

Perhaps no other fighter in the UFC has as apt a nickname as Oleinik. He really is a Boa Constrictor inside the cage – largely slow-moving, apparently sluggish and hittable, but once he’s got you in his grip you’re probably doomed. Of his 6 UFC wins, 5 have come by submission.

Quite where he goes next is anyone’s guess – if he takes Hunt’s spot at #8 then maybe a fight with fellow veteran Alistair Overeem would work as the other fighters higher up are all booked. Either way though, anything he can continue to squeeze out of his UFC career – pun intended – is a bonus as he wasn’t ever expected to make it this far. Fair play to him.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Mark Hunt Oleksiy Oliynyk
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
UFC Fight Night 136: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Preview - Hunt vs. Oleinik
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Oleksiy Oliynyk defeats Mark Hunt in...
RELATED STORY
Three Surprising Things From UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Official weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night 136
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136: Moscow Results - Hunt vs Oleinik -...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Aleksei Oleinik Will Defeat Mark Hunt at UFC...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136 Weigh-ins: 5 Interesting Things That...
RELATED STORY
Watch UFC Fight Night 136 Live & Exclusive on SONY ESPN...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 136 Moscow Predictions: Hunt vs Oleinik,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us