Best and worst from UFC Fight Night 159: Rodriguez vs. Stephens

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 39 // 22 Sep 2019, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Last night's main event between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez ended in sheer disappointment

The UFC made its latest visit to Mexico last night, and after a largely fun card, the show ended in probably the worst way possible as the main event between Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens was stopped after a matter of seconds – more on that later.

The main card in particular – until the main event – was tremendous fun though, meaning this was arguably one of 2019’s most fun Fight Night shows, even if some odd judging reared its head again.

Here are the best and worst moments of UFC Fight Night 159: Rodriguez vs. Stephens.

#1 Best: Steven Peterson’s awesome spinning backfist

Steven Peterson's KO of Martin Bravo was an all-time classic

Since joining the UFC in early 2018, Steven Peterson had made a name for himself as a reliable brawler with an iron chin.

He’d also made a name for himself as a fighter who perhaps wasn’t quite good enough for the elite level of the UFC, but thankfully for ‘Ocho’, with the amount of shows the UFC puts on these days, being exciting is usually enough for the promotion to keep a fighter around.

Last night though, things may have changed for him. Faced with Martin Bravo – an opponent largely on a similar level to him – Peterson was the favourite to win with most observers, but nobody expected him to uncork a contender for Knockout of the Year.

But that’s what Peterson did. Early in the second round, Bravo threw a spinning back elbow at ‘Ocho’, who countered with a picture-perfect spinning backfist, knocking the Mexican out instantly.

Sure, Peterson’s follow-up hammer fists to the unconscious Bravo weren’t needed, but at this stage we’re all used to stuff like that. Will this knockout turn Peterson into a contender at 145lbs? Most likely not, but it gives him a highlight reel KO for the ages and one that makes his entire UFC career worth it. Was he the biggest winner of the night? In my mind, for sure.

1 / 5 NEXT