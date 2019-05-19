Best and Worst of UFC Fight Night 152: Change in the co-main event; Favourite fighter back in form

UFC Rochester

UFC Fight Night 152 took place on Saturday in Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The fight night event saw the main event take place between Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee at Welterweight, while the UFC Fight Night co-main event saw Antonio Carlos Junior take on Ian Heinisch.

While the results declared the ultimate outcome of all the fights, in this article, we are going to take a look at the best and worst moments that happened at UFC Fight Night 152.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#1 Best: The Undercard

UFC 229: Ladd v Evinger

One of the things that are the universal truth in any UFC event, is that most of the audience come and book tickets for the fights which are on display on the main card. The Preliminary card is an afterthought in every sense of the term.

Often the undercard is ignored, and the performances from fighters there are disappointments and unimportant. As a result, there is never much expectation from the undercard and it just remains something to get through to get to the main card.

This was not the case at UFC Fight Night 152.

The UFC Fight Night 152 Preliminary Card saw 7 bouts, with 5 of them ending in a finish, and one amazing featured bout which stole the show.

Michael Pereira made a huge debut with a KO, while Julio Arce started things off with a bang. Zak Cummings made an incredible comeback and submitted his opponent in the literal last minute.

Aspen Ladd and Sijara Eubanks took things to the next level with some amazing displays of action in the featured fight of the Preliminary Card. It was one of the best fights of the night, and possibly of the year so far, with the action coming hot and heavy.

