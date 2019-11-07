Bi Nguyen Feels She Is Too Much For Stamp Fairtex Right Now

Stamp is now setting her sights on becoming the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion, but Bi Nguyen is ready to stand in her way

Stamp Fairtex currently holds a pair of World Titles over her shoulders, as she enters ONE: MASTERS OF FATE as the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion.

The two will square off on 8 November from the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines. Nguyen has nine professional bouts on her record, with Stamp entering with just two.

“Stamp is a strong striker, but she is still new to MMA,” Nguyen said. “I believe at this time in her MMA career, she is not ready for an opponent like me.”

The 29-year-old Nguyen is 5-4 overall, including a victory over Dwi Ani Retno Wulan earlier this year for her first win in ONE Championship. She suffered a split-decision setback to Bozhena Antoniyar in July.

Along with her nine professional bouts, Nguyen also competed five times as an amateur, posting a 4-1 record. All of these matches have come since the summer of 2014, including four since 2018.

Nguyen said she would describe her 2019 so far as being “active, reviving and exhilarating.”

“Staying active brings out the best in me,” said Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam and grew up in the United States."

“I do not overthink anything. I just sign on the dotted line and get to work. Unless I am seriously injured, I will always take a bout ONE Championship offers me. This is what I love to do.”

Training out of the Tiger Muay Thai camp and Saigon Sports Club, Nguyen is able to workout with several top athletes in the world. She is also looking to expand her reach and name in the coming months.

She has already reached the pinnacle of the sport by competing for ONE Championship, overcoming a tough childhood that left her searching for answers. Those answers were found in Muay Thai and later transitioned into a blooming mixed martial arts career.

“In the sport, I would like to make a run for the atomweight title,” Nguyen said.

“Outside of the sport, I would like to further my philanthropy work and start my new business venture in MMA management.”

ONE: MASTERS OF FATE features a main event between ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and top contender Rene Catalan, along with Eduard Folayang and Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu meeting in a lightweight contest.