Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, set to make amateur MMA debut with PFL

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

At 24 years old, Ali Walsh has decided to continue his amateur MMA career with the PFL. He was previously a college running back before switching to MMA and training at Xtreme Couture in 2020. The PFL sent out a press release earlier today saying:

"Ali Walsh began his MMA journey in 2020 training in Las Vegas at Xtreme Couture. The grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali, a three-time world heavyweight champion, and brother of professional boxer Nico, an undefeated middleweight; Ali Walsh will look to add to his family legacy in combat sports."

Further statements from CEO Peter Murray and President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo showed the enthusiasm the PFL has for developing young talent. Ali Walsh holds an amateur record of 1-1. One bout took place at welterweight and one at a catchweight of 158 pounds, with both fights occuring in 2022.

Ali Walsh will make his PFL debut on November 25th during the undercard of the 2022 PFL Championships. Although the opponent has not yet been announced, the excitement for another combat sports athlete related to the legendary Muhammad Ali has begun to spread.

Biaggio Ali Walsh sets goal to become a PFL World Champion

Biaggio is not the only grandson of Muhammad to get attention in combat sports. His brother Nico is a 6-0 (5 KOs) middleweight boxer signed to Top Rank. During the same press release, Ali Walsh had this to say about living up to his grandfather's legacy and his intentions with the PFL:

"I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue, I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My one and only goal is to one day become a PFL World Champion.”

The signing of Ali Walsh continues the PFL expansion into amateur MMA. The ESPN-associated MMA promotion has stressed the importance of building their own talent, including future combines similar to the NFL and NBA. Only time will tell if their strategy can help them become the no.1 MMA promotion.

