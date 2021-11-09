5 heated MMA rivalries that ended in respect 

Most MMA fighters, just like great athletes in history, need a rival to elevate their game and achieve greatness. Whether motivated by something personal or strictly professional, fighters often produce their most memorable work when pitted against a rival. Ali had Frazier. McGregor had Diaz.

Whether it's an old gym conflict or a battle for the belt, MMA rivalries are mostly fueled by stories. Great narratives always compel people to tune in. In MMA, some of the most-watched fights are between bitter rivals.

Just the sheer unwillingness to lose to someone you dislike is enough motivation to break through your limits as a fighter. Animosity fuels competitiveness to new levels and we love it.

However, at the end of the day, MMA is a sport. Every athletic endeavor advocates discipline, dedication, and most importantly, respect. The combat aspect of MMA breeds a certain kind of respect that's hard to achieve in any other sport as bonds are forged quite literally in blood, sweat, and (sometimes) tears.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Another fight for the ages from Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.



These two were born to fight one another!



#UFC268 Is that.. respect?Another fight for the ages from Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.These two were born to fight one another! Is that.. respect?Another fight for the ages from Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.These two were born to fight one another!#UFC268 https://t.co/29osYd4kLd

Once the final horn signaled the end of UFC 268, heated rivals Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington did something unexpected. They shook hands and shared kind words. The two came in as sworn enemies but they left as brothers in the end; at least for the night. Today we list down similar storied rivalries in MMA that ended in respect.

#5. ONE Championship's greatest MMA rivalry ends in mutual respect

The four-fight rivalry between Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon was one for the ages. Though not rooted in real bad blood, the two had a highly competitive series of fights.

Fernandes and Belingon split the first two fights with one win apiece. The rubber match sparked controversy and tension as Belingon was disqualified due to illegal elbows. With tension brewing, a fourth fight was made to put a definitive end to the rivalry.

Fernandes erased all doubt about his legitimacy as a champion by defeating Belingon in dominant fashion. The Brazilian ONE champion won via rear naked choke after dominating almost every aspect of the fight.

Despite the mild bitterness created by the third fight, the two competitors showed respect for one another in the end. Particularly Fernandes, who spoke these kind words to his Filipino foe:

"Thank you, Kevin. You did great fight, brother. You take care. I wish I can be friend..."

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by C. Naik