Bloody history is made at Invicta FC Phoenix Series 3

Invicta FC Phoenix Series 3 made history — history in pro-MMA, and in organizational history. The organization now has a new Bantamweight Champion on a night that honored the 135ers.

Invicta became the first major MMA organization to use open scoring. It seems there were no major issues, no crazy controversies either. The main event also goes down in the record books. For the first time, there is a major champion from Lithuania. It was also one of the bloodiest fights ever for any organization, in men's or women's MMA.

Former TUF season 28 fighter, Julija Stoliarenko picked up the Bantamweight championship via split decision after the blood bath between her and Lisa Verzosa. Neither woman took a step back during the five-round war. In the third-round after trying multiple times to submit Lisa; and playing rock em sock em robots, Julija crushed Verzosa's skull, ripping open a nasty cut between her eyes above her nose from a vicious elbow. For the next two-and-a-half rounds every time Lisa was hit, a spray of blood shot out of her. Stoliarenko's strikes were works of precision, constantly hitting that open target. It eventually changed the color of the mat to red, as well as got all over Stoliarenko.

As the fight went on, Lisa got another slicing cut under her left eye, and one near her left ear. But not only did she keep coming forward, but she also kept smiling too.

The fight could have been disastrous for Julija four different times, however. She kept losing her mouth piece and instead of waiting for the referee to call time and pick it up, she'd dive down to get it. The only thing then keeping her in the fight was Lisa's sportsmanship.

So Julija is now on a 5-fight win streak after her company debut. There is no rest time for the 26-year-old; she already has a line of challengers wanting a piece.

That's thanks to the one-night Bantamweight tournament they did. Winning that and in theory, becoming the number one contender for the 135-strap is Taneisha Tennant. After she beat Taylor Guardado by unanimous, she warned whoever won the vacant strap she was coming after them. To get to the finals she did the same to Hope Chase and Brittney Victoria. Taylor had upended Serena DeJesus by split.

After the main event war; Tennant may have to wait a while before she can finally get her crack at a strap. As a matter of fact with the exception of Kelly Clayton submitting Florina Moeller with 9 seconds left; the entire fight card went to the judges. Now hopefully other organizations pick up and use the open scoring system as well.