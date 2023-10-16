"Both fury brothers on the scam" - PPV prices for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou receive mixed reactions from boxing fans

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou has come under fire from fans after the pay-per-view prices for the upcoming event have been revealed.

Fury will welcome Ngannou to a boxing ring for the first time on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout marks not only 'The Predators' first slice of action since leaving the UFC in January, but he will also make his debut against one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history.

Their clash is also set to decide who is 'The Baddest Man on The Planet', as the worlds of MMA and boxing collide once again.

Whilst the fight has faced criticism from purists of both disciplines, there is no denying the match-up has gotten people talking. So much so that fans have eagerly been awaiting the price to see the two heavyweight's go head-to-head.

In a recent tweet by talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, the confirmed price of the pay-per-view for UK customers is £21.95, which will be shown on TNT Sports.

"The TNT Sports UK PPV price for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou on Oct 28th will be £21.95."

Fans have been reacting to the price of the pay-per-view, which has generated mixed responses. One fan hilariously compared the price to KSI and Tommy Fury's recent showdown. They wrote:

"Both fury brothers on the scam this month"

Another fan also noted that the price is £3 less than the £24.99 DAZN charged UK customers for last weekend's The Prime Card.

"£3 cheaper than what I paid for KSI Fury lol"

X/Twitter user @YNWA_4LIFE was pleasantly suprised at the price. They added:

"That’s……very low actually! Expected it to be around 25+"

Former boxing champion predicts Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are set to meet in a 10-round affair later this month in Saudi Arabia. Their epic clash is a non-title bout, however, it is expected to be one of the most-watched boxing events.

Recently, former boxing champ Bernard Hopkins weighed in on the matchup during a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast.

'B-Hop' stated that the fight is about nothing other than money, as well as admitting he'd happily bet everything he "loves" on a Tyson Fury victory. He said:

“This does nothing other than a payday for Tyson Fury. I bet everything I love on Fury... It’s entertainment on a high level because of Fury. Fury gets the knockout within five rounds.”

Catch Hopkins' comments here (1:50):