Boxing News: Conor McGregor rocks a suit with F-bombs printed on it on first stop in MayMac press tour

There only one Conor McGregor... and here's why.

by Aditya Rangarajan News 12 Jul 2017, 22:21 IST

What’s the story?

The international press tour leading up to the August 26th super fight between boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA superstar Conor McGregor kicked off yesterday with the first leg taking place in Los Angeles.

McGregor was looking typically dapper in a three-piece suit which, on closer observation, had the words “F*ck you” repeatedly printed all over it.

In case you didn’t know...

McGregor himself alluded to the fact that the suit he was wearing displayed the F-bomb during the press conference, while also stating that he’s planning on releasing a clothing line in the near future.

The press stop was the first of four that will happen in the next few days, with Toronto, New York and London following suit.

The heart of the matter

People expect both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to amp up the trash talk in the buildup to this fight, and having the F-bombs printed on his suit could have been a subtle dig at the legendary boxer.

Given how neither the Irishman nor the American actually held back on the microphone yesterday, however, the print on the suit was probably just McGregor’s idea of getting a kick out of it.

What’s next?

The press tour travels to Toronto later today, where the two fighters will resume their verbal hostilities. Many people expect the trash talk to crescendo over the next few days, as the men attempt to sell this superfight to the fans.

Although Floyd is expected to dominate McGregor in the boxing contest, the pageantry and fanfare in the build up is what many are looking forward to.

Author’s take

If Conor McGregor wants to have any chance of knocking Floyd Mayweather out on August 26th, he needs to start getting under his skin in the press conferences.

There was a sense yesterday that the whole boxing-style, speech-oriented press conference style threw McGregor off his game, given that he’s more acclimatised to the chaos of UFC pressers, but look for the Irishman to quickly adapt and land telling blows in the next few days.

It may be the only ones he lands.