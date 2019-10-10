Boxing News: Welterweight Champion of the World Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in high speed crash

Errol Spence Jr. v Shawn Porter

It has been confirmed by CBS News that undefeated welterweight champion of the world Errol Spence Jr has been involved in a serious collision in Dallas, Texas during the early hours of this morning.

Police had stated that a young man was driving a purple Ferrari at a high speed before traveling over the central partition of the road and flipping several times. It has also been confirmed that the driver was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the collision.

While the police department did not identify the driver as Errol Spence Jr, it has been confirmed to the American news network CBS that it was Spence driving the car.

The police are yet to discover and announce who or what was at fault for the crash and have not gone into detail on Spence's condition. They have, however, revealed that he is was taken to hospital in serious condition, but was expected to survive the incident.

Errol Spence Jr holds a record of 26-0 in professional boxing having made his debut in 2012 and most recently fought in September against Shawn Porter.

The boxing world is obviously in a state of shock at the revelation that one of the world's finest fighters has been involved in such a serious incident, but will be buoyed by the police statement that says Spence is expected to survive the crash.

As things stand at the time of writing, we are awaiting further news from the police and medical departments in Dallas on the condition of Errol Spence Jr. with further information expected to leak out throughout the day.

We at Sportskeeda and fight fans across the world will be sending their good wishes to Errol Spence and those close to him and hoping for a speedy and full recovery.