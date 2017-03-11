Boxing/UFC News: Floyd Mayweather wants Conor McGregor to 'sign the paper' so epic fight can happen

by harryreardon News 11 Mar 2017, 16:51 IST

What’s the story?

Floyd Mayweather says that he is ready for the eagerly anticipated bout between him and UFC star Conor McGregor. 'Money' Mayweather says that McGregor is stalling the process by not signing the contract to make the fight happen.

Both boxing and mixed martial arts fans have been looking forward to a fight between the two superstars. It seems, however, that the two fighters can't get terms and logistics in place.

In case you didn’t know...

The Boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been teased for a long time now. Both fighters have called out each other on several occasions, but so far, nothing concrete has come out of the comments or the talks between their camps.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN, Mayweather said:

“If Conor McGregor really wants this fight to happen. Sign the paper. Sign the paper. You said you were boss, so just sign the paper and let's make it happen."

The 49-time unbeaten world champion is on ‘The Undefeated Tour' to the United Kingdom where he made the aforementioned comments. Mayweather said he was happy with his life now, signing autographs and speaking to people. He further said that he was more than ready to go fist to fist with McGregor.

USA Today had previously reported McGregor making the following statement:

“Floyd’s not ready for this, as far as real fighting Floyd don’t want none of this. He wants it under boxing rules. He wants a boxing match. He doesn’t want a fight.”

Mayweather may be ready to jump into the ring again, but there are more complex issues at play here, one of those being the purse for the two fighters. Mayweather has said that his number is $100 million for the fight. McGregor has also said that he wants $100 million.

What’s next?

UFC President, Dana White, speaking on FS1's The herd with Colin Cowherd made what he calls a real offer of $25 million to each fighter, and to discuss the pay-per-view earnings later.

Meanwhile, one of Mayweather's 'Money Team' branded cars was torched outside his hotel in Birmingham. British police are investigating the incident.

Sportskeeda’s take

With all the to-ing and fro-ing between the fighters, it is not clear if the anticipated fight will ever happen, but it is certainly one that boxing and MMA fans are eagerly awaiting.

