Nearly 18 months removed from his last appearance inside the Circle, Brandon Vera is back and has eyes on recapturing the ONE heavyweight world title he once held around his waist.

On December 3rd, ‘The Truth’ will make his long-awaited return at ONE 164 when ONE Championship invades the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. Vera will face a tough test in his return, taking on Iranian wrestler Amir Aliakbari. Should Vera find success in his return, ‘The Truth’ is determined to reclaim ONE gold. In an interview with CNN Sports Desk, Vera said

“I want a rematch for my title after I KO Amir. That's what I want. Whoever has that belt, that's who I want.”

In December 2015, Brandon Vera became the promotion’s inaugural heavyweight world champion. Almost six years later, ‘The Truth’ would finally drop the belt to current titleholder Arjan Bhullar. Since his victory in April 2021, Bhullar is yet to defend the heavyweight world title, but that’s another story for another time.

With ONE’s interim heavyweight titleholder Anatoly Malykhin scheduled to challenge Reinier de Ridder for his light heavyweight crown the same week that Vera returns, things could line up perfectly for Brandon Vera to match up with Malykhin, assuming he defeats Aliakbari of course. It is a task much easier said than done.

Watch the interview below:

Brandon Vera ready to get back to work inside the Circle after a long layoff

Like many fighters in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic affected Brandon Vera’s ability to properly train, leading him to a lengthy layoff.

Fortunately, the pandemic has largely subsided and countries are beginning to fully open up if they have not already. ‘The Truth’ is finally ready to make his return and shared his excitement to do so during a conversation with CNN Sports Desk:

“Man, I want to apologize to all our kababayan [countrymen] that it's been so long, but during Corona, it was very hard to find training partners in the beginning because, no touch - you couldn't train with anybody. Yeah. And then it became easier as it started opening up around the world.”

The former world champion is ready to give the hometown crowd in Manila a show to remember on December 3rd. Fans in North America can watch the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes