Brave 14: Official Weigh-in Results

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
118   //    18 Aug 2018, 08:15 IST

Brave CEO Shahid visits the public weigh in
Brave CEO Shahid during the public weigh in

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation hosted the official weigh-ins for Brave 14 hosted in Tangier, Morocco. The first public weigh-ins in Morocco was witnessed by a crowd of cheering fans. 

In case you didn't know...

The event marks the first mixed martial arts event hosted in Morocco and the first global mixed martial arts event to be hosted in the continent of Africa. Brave 14 is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The heart of the matter

All the fighters made weight as Sidney Wheeler missed weight by half a kilogram. The main event will feature Morocco's Ottman Azaitar facing Danijel Kokora from Serbia in a welterweight matchup. Ottman Azaitar was the clear crowd favorite and received a huge ovation from the cheering fans.

The co-main event will feature Jeremy Kennedy facing Danyel Pilo in the featherweight division. A quick brawl erupted during the face-off between Sidney Wheeler and Abdoul Abdoulraguimov. Arnold Quero was greeted by hometown supporters against a fierce Felipe Efrain.

Sean Santella and Velimurad Alkhasov faced off and will ensure the ultimate test between a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist and a Combat Sambo World Champion. Joey Berkenbosch stepped in to replace Diego Gonzalez to face Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight matchup.


The undercard features, Jeremy Pacatiw facing Keith Lee in the bantamweight division. Pacatiw will become the fighter with the most number of fights in the promotion with 6 fights after Brave 14. The other fights include Artur Guseynov facing Tarek Suleiman in a catchweight bout and Djamil Chan facing the former lightweight title contender, Pato Martinez in a lightweight bout.

Main Card

Ottman Azaitar (72.8 kg) vs. Danijel Kokora (72.8kg) - Welterweight

Jeremy Kennedy (66 kg) vs. Danyel Pilo (66.2kg) - Featherweight

Sidney Wheeler (78.1kg) vs. Abdoul Abdoulraguimov (77.5kg) - Welterweight 

Felipe Efrain (61.4 kg) vs Arnold Quero (61.7 kg) - Bantamweight

Velimurad Alkhasov (57 kg) vs. Sean Santella (57 kg) - Flyweight 

Ikram Aliskerov (85.9 kg) vs. Joey Berkenbosch (85.7 kg) - Middleweight 

Under card

Keith Lee (61.7 kg) vs. Jeremy Pacatiw ((61.7 kg) - Bantamweight 

Artur Guseynov (85.1 kg) vs. Tarek Suleiman (85.1 kg) - Catchweight

Djamil Chan (70.7 kg) vs. Pato Martinez (70.5 kg) - Lightweight

What's next?

The fight night will take place on 18th August at the Omni Sports Tanger Ziaten at Tangier, Morocco. The gates will be open at 05:00 PM. The event will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Brave TV, Fite TV, FloCombat, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom and B1B action television. 

Brave Combat Federation
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
