MMA News: Brave 14 to feature Team Lakay against Xtreme Couture.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
36   //    01 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST

Ente
Representing Team Lakay

What's the story?

Brave 14 will be the first global mixed martial arts event on the continent of Africa and will showcase a Team Lakay fighter facing a fighter from the Xtreme Couture for the first time.

Jeremy Pacatiw of Philippines will represent Team Lakay against Keith Lee of Xtreme Couture from the USA. The fight night will take place on 18th August at the Omni Sports Indoor Club in Tangier, Morocco.

In case you didn't know...

Team Lakay made headlines in Europe when Stephen Loman defended his championship in the United Kingdom against Frans Mlambo from SBG Ireland. This was a special victory for the team because it had Conor McGregor supporting his teammate on the other side.

This was the second win for the Team Lakay fighter against SBG Ireland and against the 2015 IMMAF gold medalist, Frans Mlambo. And the team is looking forward to repeating the same feat against Xtreme Couture by beating Keith Lee.

The heart of the matter

Jeremy Pacatiw will face Keith Lee, the 21-year-old brother of the UFC superstar Kevin Lee, who will be making his promotional debut in the bantamweight division. He has a fight record of (3-2) and will bring all-round expertise backed by a strong wrestling background. 

Pacatiw had also demonstrated strong wrestling skills in the past against veteran fighters including Hamza Kooheji, Chaitanya Gavali, and Thiago Dela Coleta. The bout is critical for Pacatiw and Team Lakay to retain the current level of success in the promotion. 


What's next?

Pacatiw has experience by his side as he is the fighter from the Philippines with the most number of appearances in Brave Combat Federation.

The bout is critical for Pacatiw who has two wins against three losses in Brave Combat Federation. At the same time, Keith has the pressure to start his career at Brave Combat Federation with a win.

Topics you might be interested in:
Brave Combat Federation Kevin Lee
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
