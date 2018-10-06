Brave 17: Full Fight card revealed

Cavalheiro to headline the main event at Brave 17

Brave Combat Federation announced the full fight card for the seventeenth edition of the event to be hosted in Pakistan. Brave 17 will take place on 27th October in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, Pakistan.

The initiative will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Brave 17 is the first International mixed martial arts event to be held in Pakistan. Athletes representing 12 nations are confirmed to compete in Pakistan. Brave 17 will become the most broadcasted combat sports event to take place in the history of sports in the country.

The main event of the fight night will feature the clash between Brazil and France. Rodrigo Cavalheiro representing Brazil will face Abdoul Abdouraguimov representing France. Cavalheiro comes into this fight after his second victory in the promotion as he became the second fighter to deal a knockout loss to Karl Amoussou.

At the same time, Abdouraguimov handed over a first-round defeat to Sidney Wheeler who had defeated Pawel Kielek in the welterweight division. Kielek had ended up defeating ex UFC talent, Mehdi Baghdad during Brave 12. The bout will be crucial in determining the next title contender in the welterweight division which is headed by Jarrah Al Selawe, the current champion.

In the co-main event, Jeremy Pacatiw will face Uloomi Karim. Jeremy Pacatiw from Team Lakay, Philippines is the fighter with the most number of appearances in Brave Combat Federation. Pacatiw will make his seventh appearance in Brave Combat Federation with the 17th edition of the event.

Uloomi Karim from Team Fight Fortress will be the first Pakistani fighter represented in a co-main event of the promotion. The bout will also witness Team Fight Fortress facing Team Lakay which is among the best MMA fight teams in Asia.

In other fights in the fight card, Egyptian lightweight superstar, Ahmed Amir will face John Brewin from New Zealand, Frans Mlambo from Ireland will face Aidan James from Wales, Mehmosh Raza from Pakistan will face Arben Escayo from the Philippines, J P Buys from South Africa will face Gamzat Magomedov from Russia, Yibugele from China will face Zia Mashwani from Pakistan, Haider Farman from Pakistan will face Ariel Oliveros from the Philippines and Najam Khan from Pakistan will face Mohammed Wasim from Afghanistan.

Abbas Khan from the Bahraini national team who trains at KHK MMA Bahrain will compete in the opening bout of the night in an amateur fight.

The event will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports in the Middle East and North Africa. Brave Combat Federation has announced that Brave TV, an initiative developed in Bahrain will make sure that digital broadcast will be facilitated live by pay per view in regions that don’t have existing broadcast partners for the promotion.

Brave 17 - Full Fight card

Full Fight Card

Rodrigo Cavalheiro vs. Abdoul Abdouraguimov (Welterweight)

Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Uloomi Kareem (Bantamweight)

Ahmed Amir vs. John Brewin (Lightweight)

Frans Mlambo vs. Aidan James (Bantamweight)

Mehmosh Raza vs. Arben Escayo (Featherweight)

J P Buys vs. Gamzat Magomedov (Bantamweight)

Yibugele vs. Zia Mashwani (Featherweight)

Haider Farman vs. Ariel Oliveros (Strawweight)

Najam Khan vs. Mohammed Wasim (Welterweight)

Abbas Khan vs. Sikander Badar (Amateur Welterweight)