Brave 17: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
9   //    25 Oct 2018, 16:58 IST

BRAVE 17
BRAVE 17


BRAVE 17 is an MMA event that will be taking place October 27, 2018 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, Pakistan

The night’s main event will feature a clash between Rodrigo Cavalheiro and Abdoul Abdouraguimov, who are from Brazil and Russia respectively. Team Lakay’s Jeremy Pacatiw will make his seventh appearance for BRAVE when he takes on Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim

Below you will find the current match card for BRAVE 17 2018 along with where to watch BRAVE 17 2018 and other details about BRAVE 17 live stream information:

 

BRAVE 17 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, Pakistan

Day and Date: Saturday, October 27th 2018

Start Time: 7AM ET

The current card for BRAVE 17 2018 includes:

Rodrigo Cavalheiro vs. Abdoul Abdouraguimov (Welterweight)

Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Uloomi Kareem (Bantamweight)

Ahmed Amir vs. John Brewin (Lightweight)

Frans Mlambo vs. Aidan James (Bantamweight)

Mehmosh Raza vs. Arben Escayo (Featherweight)

J P Buys vs. Gamzat Magomedov (Bantamweight)

Yibugele vs. Zia Mashwani (Featherweight)

Haider Farman vs. Ariel Oliveros (Strawweight)

Najam Khan vs. Mohammed Wasim (Welterweight)

Abbas Khan vs. Sikander Badar (Amateur Welterweight)

 

Where to watch BRAVE 17

The show will be aired live on pay-per-view on fite.tv and FITE TV app

When to watch BRAVE 17 2018 live In India

Date: Saturday, 27th October 2018.

Start time: 4:30PM

Are you excited to watch BRAVE 17? Who do you think will be the winners? let us know in the comments section!



Brave Combat Federation
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
