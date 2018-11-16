Brave 18 Bahrain: Preview and Predictions from Brave CF: Bahrain

Brave 18: Brave Bahrain is sure to be an amazing show!

After an immensely successful fight card in Pakistan last month, Brave Combat Federation is back once again with an exciting Mixed Martial Arts card.

The eighteenth event being hosted by the fight promotion will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The card was released during the Brave International Combat Week 2018. Taking place on the 16th November at the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, the card will feature three major championship bouts right alongside WFCA 54.

The main card features the three championship bout, while the undercard has seven different fights on it, which are no less of an attraction.

The main card features some of the best fighters in the world not contracted to promotions. In the three fights on the main card, the Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Lightweight Championships will all be defended.

The main event is between Lucas Mineiro from Brazil who will be defending his Lightweight Championship against Abdul Kareem Al Selwady from Palestine, where the winner will become the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. The other two Championship fights on the main card are Stephen Loman from the Philippines who is set to defend his Bantamweight Championship against Felipe Efrain from Brazil, and the inaugural Flyweight Title will be put up for grabs in a fight between Marcel Adur, who is from Brazil, and his opponent, Velimurad Alkhasov from Russia.

In this article, we will be taking an in-depth look at each of the title fights and predicting an outcome for each one while outlining our reasons for selecting that fight. We will also be predicting each of the fights on the undercard.

The Undercard for Brave CF will feature the following fights:

Benjamin Bennet vs. Khamszay Chimaev: Prediction - Benjamin Bennett

Cian Cowley vs. Hardeep Rai: Prediction - Hardeep Rai

Hussain Maki vs. A. Abo Ali: Prediction - A. Abo Ali

Luan Santiago vs. Djamil Chan: Prediction - Luan Santiago

