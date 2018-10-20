Brave 18: Full Fight Card Revealed

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10 // 20 Oct 2018, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lucas Martins will defend the lightweight championship against Abdul Kareem Al Selwady

Brave Combat Federation released the full fight card for the eighteenth edition of the event taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain during the Brave International Combat Week 2018. Brave 18 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Brave International Combat Week 2018 marks the largest combat sports festival held in Asia. Brave 18 will take place on 16th November at the Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain. The fight card will feature three championship bouts alongside the joined promotion from WFCA 54.

The main event will feature Lucas Mineiro from Brazil defending the lightweight championship against Abdul Kareem Al Selwady from Palestine. The winner will be crowned as the undisputed champion of the lightweight division. The co-main event will feature the bout between Abdul Rakhman Dudaev from Russia and Joe Taimanglo from Guam. Magomedrasul Khasbulaev from Russia will face Robert Emerson from USA in a featherweight bout.

Stephen Loman from Philippines will defend his bantamweight championship against Felipe Efrain from Brazil. In the opening fight of the main card, the inaugural flyweight title will be contested between Marcel Adur from Brazil and Velimurad Alkhasov from Russia.

The undercard features seven bouts and features multiple talent who came through the IMMAF developmental system. Bahrain's IMMAF medalist, Hussain Ayyad will face Hassan Abo Ali from Egypt in a flyweight bout. Akhmed Sheraniev from Russia will face Antonio Carlos Ribeiro from Brazil in a featherweight bout. One among the most awaited bouts will showcase the return of Luan Santiago from Brazil against Djamil Chan from Netherlands in a lightweight bout. Djamil currently holds the record for the fastest knockout in Brave Combat Federation. Both the fighters have above 80% of their wins by knockout and the fight is least expected to go the distance.

Goyti Dazev from Kazakhstan will take on Vasiliy Kurochkin from Russia in a welterweight bout. Cian Cowley from SBG Ireland will face Hardeep Rai from the United Kingdom who trains at Jackson-Wink MMA in a catchweight bout. Cowley is the training partner of Conor McGregor and the bout marks the second time, the fighter from SBG Ireland is competing in Brave Combat Federation. Anzor Abdulkhozjaev from Russia will face Alexis Savvidis from Greece in a featherweight bout. In the opening bout of the night, 2017 IMMAF gold medalist, Benjamin Bennett will face Khamzat Chimaev from Sweden in a welterweight bout.

The fight night will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports in the Middle East and North Africa. Combate will broadcast the event live in Brazil. StarSat and VodaCom will broadcast the event live in Africa. Fite TV will provide the live digital broadcast of the event in the United States of America. Brave TV will provide live digital broadcast of the event where broadcast partners are yet to be established.

Full fight card of Brave 18

Main card

Lucas Mineiro (c) vs. Abdul Kareem Al Selwady - Lightweight championship bout

Abdul Rakhman Dudaev vs. Joe Taimanglo - Bantamweight bout

Magomedrasul Khasbulaev vs. Robert Emerson - Featherweight bout

Stephen Loman (c) vs. Felipe Efrain - Bantamweight championship bout

Marcel Adur vs. Velimurad Alkhasov - Flyweight championship bout

Undercard

Hussain Ayad vs. Hassan Abo Ali - Flyweight bout

Akhmed Sheraniev vs. Antonio Carlos Ribeiro - Featherweight bout

Luan Santiago vs. Djamil Chan - Lightweight bout

Goyti Dazev vs. Vasiliy Kurochkin - Welterweight bout

Cian Cowley vs. Hardeep Rai - Catchweight bout

Anzor Abdulkhozjaev vs. Alexis Savvidis - Featherweight bout

Benjamin Bennett vs. Khamzat Chimaev - Welterweight bout